







The Chinese leader Xi Jinping was surprised discussing the possibility of living 150 in a warm moment with Russian president Vladimir Putin and the North Korean leader Kim Jong on Wednesday.

The conversation between the 72-year-old Chinas chinas and his Russian and North Korean counterparts was recovered on a live video flow while they were walking side by side to an observation platform to watch a military parade from Chinas in Tiananmen Square. The parade ostensibly used to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan's defeat during the Second World War, but is considered by many observers in the West as an exhibition of Beijing fire power and key partnerships contesting a world order led by the United States.

MIC's rare moment came immediately after a group photo of the 26 international leaders gathered in Beijing. After the photo, XI, Putin and Kim led the group to their seats, chatting via performers in a conversation partially taken up by microphones.

The audio cuts and leaves, but at the beginning, XI can be heard in Kim in Mandarin: I am also very happy. It's been a long time since we met for the last time. Kim answers via a translator that it has been six years since they saw each other for the last time.

Later in the video, Xi is heard in his mother tongue: now people in the 1970s are still young.

After a wide angle photo of the three leaders in which it is difficult to distinguish who speaks, a Russian interpreter seems to translate XIS words, saying to Putin: earlier, people have rarely lived after 70, but these days at 70, audio becomes difficult to hear, but the sentence concludes with a child.

Immortality and transplanted organs



A few moments later, while they ride a slope towards Tiananmen Gate, a Mandarin translator, probably translating for Putin, can be heard in Xi: in a few years, with the development of biotechnology, human organs can be constantly transplanted so that (people) can live more and more young, and even to become immortal.

XI then said: prediction is that during this century, humans can live up to 150 years.

The Russian translator relays that Putin, roughly repeating the same line: there are predictions which, in our time, people will live up to 150 years.

Putin later confirmed to journalists that the two men had discussed life at 150. Modern means of healing and medical means, all kinds of surgical means linked to the replacement of organs, they allow humanity to hope that active life will continue not as today, he said. The average age in different countries is different, but nevertheless, life expectancy will increase considerably.

The Chinese and Russian leaders, both of 72, avoided the appointment of clear successors.

XI, who is the most powerful leader in Chinas since Mao Zedong, was renamed by the Chinese legislature on the rubber to be president for another five -year quarter in 2023. In 2018, China's legislature abolished the limits of the presidential mandate during a ceremonial vote, effectively allowing Xi to govern for life.

No other Chinese chief held the title of head of state for more than 10 years, including the founding father of the Communist Chinese, Zedong. During his stay in power, Xi considerably widened the Chinese communist parties holding power and his own grip on the party.

Putin, now in his third decade as Russian chief, reached a fifth term last year. In 2020, he forced a referendum for constitutional changes which allowed him to stay in power until 2036.

At 41, Kim is young enough to potentially govern for decades to come. But he sparked discussions on a possible successor in Beijing on Wednesday, after a young girl was seen walking behind him believed like his daughter, Kim Ju ae.

North Korea has been led by the Kim family since its foundation in 1948. Kim Il Sungs Son, Kim Jong Il, took over after the death of his father in 1994, and Kim Jong Un took power 17 years later when Kim Jong died.

Given the importance of the family dynasty, the public debut of Kims' daughter raised questions as to whether she could become her successor. Some experts say that Kims two other children would probably be chosen as successors instead, with public appearances with his young daughter, perhaps the intention of painting him as a father.

CNNS Nectar Gan and Nathan Hodge contributed to this report.