Erdogan calls Netanyahu “tyrant” during the religious ceremony in Ankara

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets the crowd during the closing session of the 32nd consultation and evaluation meeting of his party in the Kizilcaham district in Ankara, Türkiye, July 13, 2025. (AA Photo)

PResident Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized strong criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a religious ceremony in Ankara, declaring that Trkiye “cannot remain a spectator to what is happening in Palestine, at the atrocities of this tyrant called Netanyahu, this infidel”.

The remarks took place during the opening program of Mawlid Al-Nabi week at the National Congress and at the Beepe Culture Center, where Erdogan approached a rally which included religious leaders from Muslim countries.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the Grand Palestine rally and delivering a speech at Ataturk airport, Istanbul, Trkiye, October 28, 2023. (AA Photo)

Trkiye declares 2025 as “the year of the family”

During his speech, Erdogan announced that Trkiye appointed 2025 as “the year of the family”, stressing the importance of the institution in Turkish society. “The family is very, very important for us. All the solutions and prescriptions that will make family a nest of mercy and sacrifice, a home of intimacy and affection, exist in the family life of the Messenger of Allah,” he said.

The president has referred to the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad on family values, citing a hadith: “The best of you are the best for their families, and I am the best of you in my family.”

Erdogan highlights the problems of domestic violence

Erdogan has linked religious observance to contemporary social problems, in particular violence against women and children. “Especially in our time when violence against women and children has reached disturbing dimensions, I believe that we must know more about the family life of the Prophet and take it as an exercise,” he said.

The president described the Prophet Muhammad as someone who “approached children with compassion and mercy” and established corrections “saying” my little “without hurting, without breaking the delicate heart of his interlocutor”.

Religious observance marks the 1500th anniversary

The ceremony marked what Erdogan described as the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad. He expressed the hope that the Night of Mawlid “would bring good things for our country, our nation, the Muslims and all the humanity”.

Erdogan concluded his remarks with prayers according to which the supplications and worship of the evening would be accepted, asking that “the hands raised in the sky be filled with mercy and compassion”.

The event brought together religious scholars and leaders of various Muslim nations, reflecting the role of Trkiye in Islamic diplomatic and cultural initiatives.