



President Trump looks after having signed an executive decree in the White House Oval Office on April 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images Hide Legend

President Trump said his administration plans to deploy troops from the National Guard in Chicago or a city with a governor who, he says, would welcome them, like New Orleans.

Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker has intensified with the potential deployment of troops in his state. Louisiana has a republican governor, Jeff Landry, who posted on X following Trump's comments, saying that he would take help from the president “from New Orleans to Shreveport!”

Speaking on Wednesday at the oval office, Trump declared in Louisiana “We have a big governor, Jeff Landry, who wants us to come and straighten a very beautiful section of this country which has become completely, you know, quite difficult. Very badly.”

“We are going to straighten this in about two weeks,” he said. “It will take us two weeks more easily than DC, but we could straighten Chicago, all they have to do is ask us.”

Trump also floated by sending the National Guard to New York and Baltimore. He noted the opposition of Democratic governors in these different cities and argued that “politicians are not in line with the people”.

While crime and security are the concerns of perennial voters, most of the voters interviewed opposed the deployment by Trump of American soldiers in the national capital, where the rate of violent crimes reflecting a national trend continues to lower.

He still said, “I think we are expecting that we are wondering.”

Trump's remarks at the moment and where to send the National Guard moved. While he started to say that he will wait for the governors to ask for federal support, Trump also argued that he had the right to send guards if he chooses him.

The president's comments come when his administration is fighting a lawsuit for his deployment of the national guard troops in Los Angeles. Earlier this week, a federal judge in California concluded that the administration had violated federal laws which prohibit the use of soldiers for national police.

Trump has portrayed Democrats as “in favor of the crime”, when he says that his administration is trying to fight crime. He previously predicted that crime would be a major subject of the mid-term elections next year.

Trump on Tuesday qualified the deployment of “model” DC for other places, although Trump's authority in the district is different from states.

