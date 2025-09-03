The XI of China steals the ramp fires in a provocative push against the world order led by the United States

Laura BickerChinese correspondent

While the Canon fire resonated on the Tiananmen square, even before the first series of gee troops, making a way through the central avenue of Beijing, the most sustainable image of the day took place. Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed North Korea Kim Jong one with a long handshake, then went to the sanitation of the Vladimir Putin of Russia, then walked to its headquarters, flanked by two of the most sanctioned leaders in the world. It was a pure political theater. And it is this meeting – rather than the weapons – which seems to have annoyed the American president Donald Trump. As the parade started, Trump sent a strongly corporeal message to Truth Social, accusing the three leaders of conspiracy against America. This could well be the reaction that President XI had hoped when he kept Putin on his right and Kim on his left throughout the parade. The moment may even have been designed to exasperate an American president who would perhaps prefer to be the center of attention in the world. The Chinese chief stole the spotlight, and he uses it to show his power and influence on an alliance led by the East, a provocative group determined to repel a world order led by the United States. It is a strong message from XI while the world coated with the unpredictability of Trump's presidency. Besides Kim and Putin, there were more than 20 other foreign heads of state. Just earlier this week, XI also seemed to reset his troubled relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 50% sample of Trump on Indian imports caused a thaw between longtime competitors. Wednesday's show was supposed to commemorate an 80 -year victory against Japan. But it was in fact the place where China heads to the summit, XI playing the role of a world leader. And at his feet was a soldier who is under construction to compete with the West.

China holds the reins now

It was the first time that Xi, Putin and Kim were seen together – and together they went to the top of the door of celestial peace which overlooks the historic place to look at the parade. Symbolism was difficult to miss. The founder of Communist China, Mao Zedong, declared the Foundation of the Republic there in 1949-and 10 years later, it was there that he welcomed Kim's grandfather and the Soviet chief of the time, Nikita Khrushchev, to watch a military parade.

Getty images From left to right: Kim Il-Sung; Prime Minister of the People's Republic of China Zhou Enlai, the second secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Mikhail Sangov; President of the Vietnam Ho Chi Minh worker party; Mao Zedong; Nikita Khrushchev

It was the last time that the leaders of the three countries were together. It was the summit of the Cold War, China was isolated from a large part of the world, just like North Korea, and the Soviet Union was the most powerful and the richest of them. Now it is China that holds the reins in this relationship. Nuclear-Armed but still poor, North Korea needs the help of Beijing. And Putin needs the legitimacy that Xi has just provided him. In the past, Xi seemed to keep his Putin and Kim distances, and publicly maintain a neutral position on the war in Ukraine. He did not condemn him, but denied that China helped Russia. It even seemed to be on the sidelines while Russia and North Korea were getting closer recently. Kim sent troops to support Ukraine’s invasion by Putin in exchange for money and technology. But now, he seems to be near his two neighbors, even if they continue to attack Kyiv. “Today, humanity is once again confronted with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, winner or zero sum,” Xi told crowds, as well as millions of people stuck to the cover of the parade on state television across the country. China is a “great nation that is never intimidated by intimidators,” he said. And the military parade that followed was to show that – it was a demonstration of power, precision and patriotism. It started with a pistol greeting 80 times to mark 80 years since China's victory over Japan during the Second World War, ending a brutal occupation. The sound bounded every square in the square while 50,000 spectators, some of them, the veterans of the war, were sitting in silence. The choir followed, each member appearing exactly spaced while the cameras passed over them. They sang in perfect harmony: “Without the Communist Party, there is no modern China.” Each verse was punctuated with raised fists. President XI led the duration of the parade route to inspect his troops before each combat unit withdrew from the goose passing in front of their chief. Each joint strike on the Tarmac has summarized through the stands. The rumble tanks came first in the presentation of new Chinese weapons. But they looked old compared to what followed. A new capable nuclear missile which can be launched from the sea, the earth and the air, the hypersonic anti-navire missiles and the laser weapons to defend against drone attacks. There were new underwater and airborne drones that can spy on targets.

The United States can still have an advantage, perfected over the years and thanks to its involvement in conflicts around the world, but there is no doubt that China builds a soldier to compete with it. And Wednesday's strength show was a statement intended for Washington and its allies, as well as to the rest of the world – and even in Putin and Kim, who knew the importance of what they looked at. “The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable,” Xi said in his speech in order to strengthen the pride of the nation.

The West is worried

He seems to work on some people. On a deck overlooking the Tongui river, crowds had gathered the main route of the parade to try to see the military flypast. M. Rong, thirty, said that he had found the parade in motion. “Cherishing this moment is the most fundamental thing we can do. We think we will take Taiwan by 2035,” he said. It is rhetoric feared by many on the autonomous island of Taiwan, which, according to China, is a province of separation which will be one day united to the fatherland. XI has not excluded the use of force to achieve this goal. And the weapons he showed on Wednesday, a large part of which focused on the naval capacities of China, does not care about Taiwanese leaders. He is also worried about many Western countries, especially in Europe, which are still struggling with the way of putting an end to the war in Ukraine. Many were absent from the parade. Han Yongguang, 75, raised his shoulders of any suggestion that Western leaders had rejected the parade. “It's up to them to come or not,” he said. “They are envious of the rapid development of China. To be honest, they are aggressive at heart. We are completely attached to the common prosperity of humanity. We are different.” This parade fueled a wave of nationalism at a time when China is fighting against serious interior challenges: a slow economy, a real estate crisis, an aging population, high unemployment of young people and local governments to the greatest number of debts.

