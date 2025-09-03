



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the TPS Council had made a sign of the radical reforms of the indirect tax regime, calling it a new generation stage to facilitate the burden of citizens and stimulate economic growth. The government of the Union had prepared a detailed proposal for the rationalization of large GST rates and processes reforms, aimed at ease of the ordinary man and strengthening the economy, said Modi in an article on X. He added that the Council, which includes both the center and the States, collectively accepted proposals, which, according to him, the farmers, the MPME, the middle class. During my speech of independence day, I had talked about our intention to bring new generation reforms into the TPS. The government of the Union had prepared a detailed proposal for rationalization and GST reforms of the based GST, aimed at facilitating life for ordinary people and Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2025 Reforms include a TPS rate structure on two levels Out of 5% and 18%, which was to take effect from September 22. The Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman said that the decision of the advice had been motivated by the need to support the main engines of the economy. TVs will now attract an 18%tax, while life cancer medications have been exempt from the GST. The reverse service structure will also be corrected, she noted. At the other end, goods such as cigarettes and Paan Masala will attract the highest tax rate of 40%. The remuneration on tobacco products will continue until the loans granted under the TPS remuneration mechanism is reimbursed, said Sitharaman. The story continues below this announcement https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhtmfiuohxa The decision was made after a 10 -hour meeting of 10 hours of the 56th of the TPS Council where the states and the center worked on disputed issues to finalize the new structure. Reforms, according to Modi, will not only reduce the tax burden of ordinary citizens, but will also simplify compliance for small traders and businesses, strengthening the India promise to do business.

