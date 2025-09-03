Stop military action against ordinary people in the province of KP in Pakistan, request Imran Khan | World News





The Pakistani Prime Minister imprisoned Imran Khan asked for military operations in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, citing the devastating impact of recent floods.

Imran Khan condemns KP military action in the midst of floods. (Photo: AP)

Lahore: the former Pakistani Prime Minister imprisoned Imran Khan on Wednesday demanded an immediate judgment for military action against the ordinary people of the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, governed by his party.

Khan referred to the action of the federal government within the framework of the national action plan against activists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one of the two provinces most affected by the country's activism.

Military operations and drone strikes against our own people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa must stop immediately. The chief minister of KP, Ali Amin Gandapur, and the provincial government must resist such actions vigorously, said Khan.

These regions are already in shock from destruction due to floods … and in such circumstances, the launch (military), drone attacks or travel is likely to rub the salt with fresh injury, Khan said in a post on X.

There have been more than 480 deaths in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since June 26, the start of monsoon rains, and millions of others remain affected while torrential rains have struck large parts of the province.

Khan's call to Gandapur and the government of his party has not, however, the first time that Khan or his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) have made this request.

The security forces had launched the nap in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in July last week.

Pakistani Minister of State Interior, Talal Chaudhry, said last month in the National Assembly that action against activists of the National Action Plan (NAP) would continue in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite the objections of PTI.

There will be no new operation, but measures under the nap will continue in the KP. No one can stop such measures, he said, referring to the provincial government of Khan's PTI in the province.

The 72 -year -old cricket player who has become a politician has been in prison since August 2023 as part of several cases against him. In his article on X, the PTI chief boss also declared that for three years, despite the sustainable oppression and coercion, and although he was on the side of the truth, he called for a dialogue in the national interest.

However, political revenge was taken to the extreme against him and his family, he said.

Our people were dismissed with bullets, and even our leader in the Parliament was disqualified. No dialogue space remains after such actions.

They can take me or who they wish from my family, but I will not withdraw myself from my position either, and I will not bow before them, he said, referring to the powerful military establishment led by Marshal Gen Asim Munir.

In the long post, he also asked the members of his party to participate in the rescue and rescue efforts in the midst of the tragic floods engulfing the country and listed the work carried out for the protection of the environment during his mandate as Prime Minister.

