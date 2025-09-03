Yani Nur Syamsu: Proof of problematic document equipment

By Yani Nur Syamsu *

Orbindononesia.com – The controversy of the alleged diploma of the false S-1 of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia H.I. Joko Widodo, was decorated with a strong debate concerning the legal principle “Actory in the preposition comparison “. Jokowi interpreted this “who detailed, it is he who must prove”. While the opponent declares “who feels that he has the right to something, then it is he who is forced to prove”.

The team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) recorded public complaints on December 9, 2024. Followed by the rejection team of false diplomas, Honte (Tipu UGM) which filed a trial on Monday, April 14, 2025.

Currently, based on various information, proof of the document is very important with the comparison document was during the criminal investigation Bareskrim Puslabfor, as a person in charge of the process of material evidence.

So, once again, Puslabfor who has the motto of Sanyata by the Dharma, has the possibility of shedding light on a case which is still very dark. We all know that the laboratory examiner has significantly contributed to the disclosure of large cases such as the bombing of Bali, Angeline and Jessica.

Document examinators understand that this case has several different characteristics of un -documented cases, namely:

1. There is no second opinion.

2. Among the other judicial sciences, the science of medico-legal documents (in particular forensic signatures) is the most doubtful science. The conclusion of the results of the examination is entirely determined by the capacity and integrity of the examiner, while the instrumentation tool is only a tool.

3. A person is not possible to ingest the chemical composition of urine, perspiration, sperm and saliva, but the person concerned can certainly design their own signature with bad intentions.

4. Cases of documents always involve at least two parts face to face. A party is the opposite of many parts or many parts dealing with many parts.

5. Document examiners may not be wrong to draw conclusions (Edward Sibarani, 1970). Incorrect conclusions lead to two types of miscarriage judge, Heresy, at the same time. Justice at the first miscarriage is positive, namely to punish the innocent. The two negative miscarriages of justice release the bad person.

Referring to some of these typical characteristics, the predecessors of Puslabfor warn the documents of documents to:

1. Wait and always walk on humility by continuing to study, learn and learn.

2. Concentrate on the document equipment (evidence and comparison) ignore anyone behind the documents.

3. When performing the task of verifying the comparison between the proof document and the comparative documents, involve the party which is not possible to make mistakes, all-powerful God.

Thus, the document examination cannot be done in a hurry. The concept of Alon-Alon Waton is later an operational argument which must be Zakelijk is firmly held by the document examiner. The interventions of foreigners, even the highest leadership, are illicit goods.

The very crucial initial inspection stage is the determination of comparative documents. In the case of the Jokowi diploma, comparative diploma documents are not only representations of the Faculty of Forestry UGM, but must be an authentic document representing the UGM.

Thus, “candidates for comparative documents are not only forest diplomas, but must include a non-festry diploma published in November 1985.

The first examiner of forensic documents will carry out a comparison verification of each candidate.

General elements such as the size of the paper and the appearance under the ordinary, ultra purple and infrared rays with various lighting angles (using the video spectral comparator) and special elements such as the signature of the UGM rector and the dean of the faculty of forestry, stamps of stamps and Meteri must show identical results between all cards (for example 7 sheets) for the comparison document.

If there is one of these elements “departs” from other comparative documents which are considered as an authenticity, the document will be deleted or free from “position” as a comparison document.

Let's say 6 candidates as a comparison to pass the initial selection, the examiner can use everything as a comparison. Finally, an S-1 diploma document belonging to Mr. Jokowi who was questioned (documents called into question) was ready compared to the 6 comparative diploma sheets (known documents).

In addition, the elements of the document to be examined and compared between QD and KD are very carefully and carefully as follows:

1. Size of degree paper.

2. The weight of the document.

3. The appearance of documents under ordinary shelves, transparent rays, ultra -purple rays and infrared rays with various lighting angles.

4. Form / font and size of letters and printing numbers in the document.

5. Procust the white number.

6. Diploma number.

8. CAP Faculty of UGM Forestry stamp.

9. UGM stamp.

10. Signature of the Rector UGM.

11. Signature of the dean of the Faculty of the UGM Faculty.

If there is only one of the QD elements above which are not identical to KD, we can conclude that QD is a false document.

While if based on the non-distribution examination, 11 elements of the document are identical between QD and KD, the examination must always be followed by a destructive examination.

In this case, the examination is carried out by cutting part of the QD paper and one of the KDs to be analyzed by its chemical composition.

If it turns out that the results of the examination show that the QD and KD Paper compiler both qualitatively and quantitatively is identical between one and the other, then the conclusion of the examination is that the document questioned (QD) or the Forest Diploma UGM on the name of Joko Widodo which was questioned was the original document.

* IR.YANI NUR SYAMSU M.SC is the author of the book “Grafonom: Revear The cases of heavy signatures in Indonesia” (PT.Kanisius, 2017) and the book “Forensic: Science and Practice of Scientific Crime Investigation in Indonesia & International World” (pt.kanisius, 2024). Once worked at the National Police Criminal Investigation Laboratory. ***