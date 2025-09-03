Donald Trump undergoes a big legal blow on the deportations of migrants





President Donald Trump was blocked by a Federal Court of Appeal to use a 18th century War Act, the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies, to expel the Venezuelan migrants that his administration belonged to the criminal gang Tren of Aragua.

Newsweek contacted the White House to comment by email after office hours.

Why it matters

Trump, through the decree, invoked the law on extraterrestrial enemies by arguing that there is an invasion of the United States by foreign criminal gangs that his administration has now designated as terrorist groups.

The decision of the court prohibits the deportations of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

What to know

The 2-1 decision of the United States Court of Appeal for the fifth circuit revealed that there was not a “predatory invasion or incursion” by a foreign power, as required by the status of 1798 to justify its invocation in the case of this group of migrants.

The Extraterrestrial Enemies Act is a law in wartime adopted in 1798 in the context of extraterrestrial acts and sedition under President John Adams. He grants the American president the power to hold, restrict or expel foreign nationals from a country at war with the United States.

Unlike other provisions in extraterrestrial and sedition acts, which have expired or have been repealed, the law on extraterrestrial enemies remains in force today.

The act was only used three times before in American history, all during the declared wars: in the war of 1812 and the two world wars.

On April 19, the Supreme Court asked the Trump administration to suspend the expulsion of a number of Venezuelan men in detention using the law of 1798.

The Trump administration has undoubtedly argued that the courts cannot guess the determination of the president that Tren of Aragua was linked to the government of Venezuela and represented a danger to the United States, deserving the use of the law.

In the majority, the judges of the American circuits Leslie Southwick, appointed by George W. Bush, and Irma Carrillo Ramirez, appointed by Joe Biden. Andrew Oldham, a Trump's named, is dissected.

“A country encouraging its residents and citizens to illegally enter this country is not the modern equivalent of the sending of an armed force and organized to occupy, disrupt or harm otherwise in the United States,” the judges wrote.

In a long dissent, Oldham complained that his two colleagues were second to Trump's conduct on foreign affairs and national security, the areas where the courts generally grant great deference to the president.

What people say

Lee Genernt, who pleaded the case for the American Civil Liberties Union, was quoted by the Associated Press saying: “The use by the Trump administration of a status in wartime during peacetime to regulate immigration has been rightly closed by the Court. It is a critical decision of the administration in the point of view of the administration that it can simply refuse an emergency without any surveillance by the courses.”

What happens next

The affair seems to return to the Supreme Court in what promises to be a decisive battle on Mr. Trump's ability to use the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies, the New York Times reported.

Update 9/03/2025 3.50 AM and: This story has been updated to include more information.

This article uses reports by the Associated Press.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the Oval Blanche Office on September 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. US President Donald Trump speaks to the Oval Blanche Office on September 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. Images Alex Wong / Getty

