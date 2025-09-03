



The Tamil Nadus leader DMK, through its Murasoli official body, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the repercussions of steeped American tariffs on the Western industrial belt of states.

The fiscal policy of the Americas launched the western belt of Tamil Nadus on Wednesday, the editorial announced on Wednesday.

The question appeared: what will the BJP government do to protect Tiruppur and Coimbatore? Another question asked is: Prime Minister Modi does everything for Adani and Ambani, what did he do to protect Tiruppur and Coimbatore? The outcry follows US President Donald Trumps Announcement of a 50% rate on Indian products Exported to America a blow which said that Murasoli would fall inproportionately on the textile poles dependent on the export of Coimbatore and Tiruppur. In Tiruppur only, Rs 70,000 crores of textile goods is produced each year, which Rs 12,000 crore is exported to America. With Trumps Tariff, 5 Lakh workers in Tiruppur alone will lose their jobs. About 3,000 factories can stop. The total loss is estimated at 37 billion USD, said the editorial. The newspaper accused PM Modi Modi-Trottoir while leaving India isolated at a time of crisis. The Prime Minister continues to travel the world, but India is isolated today. No country has spoken against the unjust prices imposed on India by America. If this is the case, what is the interest of his trips what advantage have they brought the nation, he asked. Criticism has had a personal advantage. Murasoli said that Modi had prepared the field for Trumps' electoral victory by inviting him to India and organizing major ceremonies, but now the highest rates have fallen on India. A 50% tax no country faces such a rate. Even China, the main rival of the Americas, was not so strong. Is there the courage to block this? No. The main editorial exports on the main textiles, clothing, ready -to -use clothing, fish, shrimp, gems, jewelry, leather, shoes, steel products, aluminum, machine and machine parts stressing that Tamil Nadus share is particularly high in textiles. The involvement was clear: Washingtons' tariff strike landed squarely on the economy of Tamil Nadus, even if the BJP is looking for political breakthroughs in the Western belt of states. The voices of the industry have echoed the alarm. According to Murasoli, the associations of good humor met in Tiruppur have decided that thousands of factories will close, and the lakhs of workers will lose their jobs unless the center intervenes. Their requests included a special financial set, export subsidies to compensate for the price shock, additional bank loans with guarantees or insurance and concessions on interest rates. They also called for import prices from Bangladesh, compensation for job loss and war -of -war relief for workers. Export transport to America has already fallen suddenly in six days, the owners of disturbing container trucks, said the editorial. For rescue affairs, exporters began to ship interiors to the United States at disposable prices, while certain production units focused only on American buyers have completely closed. The DMK organ accused the center of promoting exporters of Gujarates jewelry, which have received improved drawbacks of service, while the Tamil Nadus industries have been ignored. He demanded that the Prime Minister immediately announces a special financial package to save the employment employment industry affected by the prices of the Americas. So what is Modi will do to protect the western belt, asked for the editorial. The BJP still targets this electoral region. But will he protect the western belt industries, whose votes she is looking for? Beyond rhetoric, the figures underline the issues. Tiruppurs' textile ecosystem supports hundreds of thousands of families by direct and indirect jobs. Analysts note that an extension pricing regime could wave outwards, affecting shipment, logistics and auxiliary trades. In the short term, exporters can reduce margins to maintain American orders, but long -term competitiveness in the sector remains in danger.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/modi-tamil-nadu-us-tariffs-dmk-10228179/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos