How prevails over the last launch of Crypto enriches his familyExBulletin





President Donald Trump signed in July the Act on Engineering, the first major legislation of the country's autonomous cryptocurrency. Trump has adopted the cryptography industry, where his family now has several commercial companies. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images / AFP Hide Legend

Even by the well -established history of Donald Trump to earn money from the presidency, he had a week of banner.

On Monday, President Trump's family won some $ 5 billion at least on paper when they launch their last cryptocurrency. Now, a “token” from World Liberty Financial, the crypto business co-founded last year by Trump and his sons, is traded publicly.

This launch highlights the extraordinary degree to which Trump and his family use the oval office to personally enjoy, especially thanks to its close links with the crypto industry. The president declared an income of more than $ 630 million last year, including 57 million dollars from cryptocurrency sales, before launching a “memes piece” earlier this year. (He also authorized his name to sell sneakers, watches, guitars and bibles.)

Now everyone can buy or sell this “WLFI” token, giving those who wish to create the favor with the President another avenue to contribute directly to his personal finances.

“You had to join Mar-A-Lago[, Trump’s resort and private club]. It's much more fun. You don't even need to get out of bed in the morning, “said Ross Delston, lawyer and former Federal Banking Regulator Deposit Corp.

“You can invest in this [cryptocurrency]And now it's your friend, “he adds.” And it could be someone who is summary, or who has been found guilty of something, or acting in the name of a [foreign] State actor. “”

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren was even more frank. “It's corruption, simple and simple,” she wrote on X Tuesday, connecting a story of Wall Street Journal on the Trump 5 billion dollars of $ 5 billion.

The White House has repeatedly rejected such criticism of Trump's efforts to personally take advantage of the cryptographic industry.

“Neither the president nor his family have never engaged or will never engage in conflicts of interest,” said the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, at NPR in a statement sent by e-mail this week.

From the crypto call to a “scam” to name Pro-Crypto financial cops

The public launch of World Liberty did not exactly set fire to cryptography. His tokens were at the price of about 22 hundred each by Wednesday afternoon, down their summit of 32 cents shortly after their beginnings.

And so far, the Trumps have a limited capacity to actually collect their assets: World Liberty Financial says that his “team”, including the Trumps, has been prohibited from selling their own tokens when they started to negotiate publicly.

But even without an immediate salary, the beginnings of the token create more ways so that the Trump family takes advantage of the cryptography industry which helped it to restore.

Barely a few years ago, Trump called Crypto a scam. But now he kissed her. Last year, he courted investors in deep pocket cryptography, promising to make the United States the world capital of cryptography. And once he has been re -elected, Trump began to appoint friendly civil servants from crypto to his administration, especially in financial regulatory agencies which have once largely monitored the cryptographic industry.

Under President Biden, the Securities and Exchange Commission in particular has strongly repressed cryptographic companies, pursuing a lot for fraud and money laundering. This gave Trump the opportunity to court the vote of frustrated investors of cryptography, who paid money in the federal elections of 2024. Last year, Trump appointed Paul Atkins, a supporter of cryptography, to direct the dry.

At the same time, the crypto ventures that Trump and his family started able to take advantage of the most relaxed rules from his administration.

Now there is few railing about how Trump co-lodges his interests in personal and presidential cryptography. As Delston says: “What exists now is practically nothing.”

