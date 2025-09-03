The XI in China hosts the largest military parade alongside Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong a

On Wednesday, China launched its greatest military parade, a demonstration of increasing fire power and its geopolitical weight while President Xi Jinping seeks to throw Beijing as a post-American international guardian.

Flanked by the Vladimir Putin of Russia and Kim Jong one from North Korea, XI was shown on television walking on a red carpet to take place for the sumptuous event in Tiananmen Square to mark 80 years since the defeat of Japan at the end of the Second World War.

Bearing a costume in the style of people worn by former leader Mao Zedong, XI welcomed approximately two dozen largely non -Western leaders present, notably Prabowo suffered in Indonesia, which made a surprise appearance despite generalized demonstrations at home.

Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong A march after a joint photo session of foreign delegations guests invited to the military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in the Second World War, in Beijing, China, Wednesday, September 3, 2025. AP

It has been shown by saying “delighted to meet you” and “welcome to China” in English.

The very choreographed show of the “Victory Day” comes when the “America First” position and the commercial wars of American president Donald Trump have set the longtime alliances of Washington.

When he was asked if he considered the parade as a challenge for the United States on Tuesday, Trump said he did not do it and reiterated his “very good relationship” with XI. “China needs us much more than we need,” he added.

More than 50,000 spectators in Tiananmen Square have excited in Tiananmen Square stands while waiting for the 70 -minute window of air presentations, walking troops as well as advanced military equipment such as hypersonic missiles, unmanned drones and equipped tanks.

The main roads and schools were closed in Beijing for the parade, the culmination of weeks of meticulous safety and midnight rehearsals.

A soldier wore a flag during the military parade that marked the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. Reuters

More than 50,000 spectators lined up to watch the 70 -minute parade. Xinhua / Shutterstock news agency

Cried Chinese soldiers walking in the street. Getty images

XI will examine the troops aligned in training before delivering an opening speech at the top of the celestial peace gate in Beijing, where the late Chinese president Mao Zedong neglects the Tiananmen square.

Vision of the new global order

XI put the Second World War as a major turning point in the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”, in which he overcome the humiliation of the invasion of Japan to become an economic power.

He should highlight the triumph of China and Soviet Russia to overcome fascism and his role to maintain the international post-war order during his speech during the ceremony.

The Vladimir Putin of Russia, Kim Jong Une and Xi from North Korea, walked on a red carpet for the event. Pool / AFP via Getty Images

Chinese troops are seen on a big screen during an inspection of the Chinese president Xi Jinping during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan and the end of the Second World War, on the Place Tiananmen of Beijing on September 3, 2025. AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this week, Xi unveiled his vision of a new world order at a regional security summit, calling for unity against “hegemonism and power policy”, a barely veiled blow in the United States and Trump's radical rates aimed at both the friend and the enemy.

Putin has already used the opportunity to seal the deeper energy agreements with China, while the rally offers KIM the opportunity to obtain implicit support for its prohibited nuclear weapons.

Kim, who made his debut during his first major multilateral event, will become the first North Korean to attend a Chinese military parade in 66 years.

His daughter Ju Ae, that South Korean information consider his most likely successor, made his international debut after years being seen next to Kim during major internal events.

The military parade included equipment such as hypersonic missiles, unmanned drones and equipped tanks. Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping began his inspection of the troops during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan and the end of the Second World War, on the Tiananmen square in Beijing on September 3, 2025. AFP via Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping is in a car to review the troops during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. Reuters

Nothing was left to chance for the gathering of the stage.

The local governments of the country have mobilized tens of thousands of volunteers and members of the Communist Party to monitor any sign of potential disorders before the parade, estimates based on online recruitment reviews show.

“President XI will take this opportunity to show how the soldiers are clearly, undoubtedly behind him,” said Wen-Ti Sung, a scholarship holder to the Global China Hub of the Atlantic Council.