The XI in China hosts the largest military parade alongside Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong a
On Wednesday, China launched its greatest military parade, a demonstration of increasing fire power and its geopolitical weight while President Xi Jinping seeks to throw Beijing as a post-American international guardian.
Flanked by the Vladimir Putin of Russia and Kim Jong one from North Korea, XI was shown on television walking on a red carpet to take place for the sumptuous event in Tiananmen Square to mark 80 years since the defeat of Japan at the end of the Second World War.
Bearing a costume in the style of people worn by former leader Mao Zedong, XI welcomed approximately two dozen largely non -Western leaders present, notably Prabowo suffered in Indonesia, which made a surprise appearance despite generalized demonstrations at home.
It has been shown by saying “delighted to meet you” and “welcome to China” in English.
The very choreographed show of the “Victory Day” comes when the “America First” position and the commercial wars of American president Donald Trump have set the longtime alliances of Washington.
When he was asked if he considered the parade as a challenge for the United States on Tuesday, Trump said he did not do it and reiterated his “very good relationship” with XI. “China needs us much more than we need,” he added.
More than 50,000 spectators in Tiananmen Square have excited in Tiananmen Square stands while waiting for the 70 -minute window of air presentations, walking troops as well as advanced military equipment such as hypersonic missiles, unmanned drones and equipped tanks.
The main roads and schools were closed in Beijing for the parade, the culmination of weeks of meticulous safety and midnight rehearsals.
XI will examine the troops aligned in training before delivering an opening speech at the top of the celestial peace gate in Beijing, where the late Chinese president Mao Zedong neglects the Tiananmen square.
Vision of the new global order
XI put the Second World War as a major turning point in the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”, in which he overcome the humiliation of the invasion of Japan to become an economic power.
He should highlight the triumph of China and Soviet Russia to overcome fascism and his role to maintain the international post-war order during his speech during the ceremony.
Earlier this week, Xi unveiled his vision of a new world order at a regional security summit, calling for unity against “hegemonism and power policy”, a barely veiled blow in the United States and Trump's radical rates aimed at both the friend and the enemy.
Putin has already used the opportunity to seal the deeper energy agreements with China, while the rally offers KIM the opportunity to obtain implicit support for its prohibited nuclear weapons.
Kim, who made his debut during his first major multilateral event, will become the first North Korean to attend a Chinese military parade in 66 years.
His daughter Ju Ae, that South Korean information consider his most likely successor, made his international debut after years being seen next to Kim during major internal events.
Nothing was left to chance for the gathering of the stage.
The local governments of the country have mobilized tens of thousands of volunteers and members of the Communist Party to monitor any sign of potential disorders before the parade, estimates based on online recruitment reviews show.
“President XI will take this opportunity to show how the soldiers are clearly, undoubtedly behind him,” said Wen-Ti Sung, a scholarship holder to the Global China Hub of the Atlantic Council.
