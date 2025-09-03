



Balanced with Laos 0-0, Indonesian coach of the U-23 national team disappointed

Kabarindo, coach of the Java-East U-23 national team, Gerald Vanenburg, admitted a draw against Laos during the U-23 2026 Asian Cup at the Gelora Delta Sidoarjo stadium, was very disappointing. “Okay, the results are disappointing. It was discussed at the start of the week and received an answer to players' friends,” Gerald said at a press conference after the match at the Gelora Delta Sidoarjo stadium on Wednesday evening. He said the players had not shown mental preparation or quality of the game as planned. The Dutch coach assessed that many gold opportunities were wasted due to a bad final colony, even if children with foster family should be able to easily win. In addition, added Gerald, players tend not to be ready to face the match pressure. The condition was observed when the team had trouble dismantling the opponent's defense. “I think that today we cannot be good. Really not good in a team. And the mentality must come from the interior of the players,” he said. Gerald said when he was seen from Laos game throughout the match, just trying to survive. But the weakness of Indonesia really finished the game with a draw. “They (Laos) in the game are not good. But we are also worse. And we have to bear now,” he said. However, he pointed out that the Garuda Muda team had great potential and is better than what was shown in the match. Consequently, the 61 -year -old coach confirmed the importance of getting into the two remaining games against Macao and South Korea. Consequently, Gerald will not care about the strength of the two teams in the next match, because the most important thing is to win in the next two games. “If we want to qualify, then we have to beat Macao and South Korea. I don't care who I play. We have to win,” he said.

