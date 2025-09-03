Queen Camillas Teenage test revealed in a new book

Key points Wake up the alleged sexual assault queen Camilla experienced in adolescence on a train for Paddington in the 1960s, detailed in the next book of Valentine Low.

Report the 2008 private meeting where Camilla disclosed the assault to Boris Johnson, connecting her experience to her plea for sexual assault survivors.

Highlight the established support of Camilla to survivors thanks to initiatives such as the washing bag project and personal awareness of the victims, as Royal Aid noted.

In a revelation which sent undulations through the wider royal circles and the broader British public, a new book by the Royal Veteran Valentine Low correspondent highlighted a heartbreaking episode of Queen Camillas Teenage Years. The book, Power and the palace: the interior story of the monarchy and 10 Downing StreetDue to its release on September 11, 2025, detailed an alleged sexual assault that Camilla, then a schoolgirl of around 16 or 17 years old, endured on a trip alone on a train for Paddington in the 1960s.

History, which until now had never been publicly shared by the Queen, has surfaced through a series of nearly 100 interviews carried out by Low with superior politicians, royal aids and constitutional experts. As indicated by Time And CnnIt was during a private meeting in 2008 between Camillathen, the Duchess of Cornwall Boris Johnson, who served as mayor of London, that the queen told the traumatic incident. The meeting was described later by Guto Harri, director of communications for Johnsons at the time, who provided a detailed account at low.

According to Harri, the two had concluded an immediate report when they met in Clarence House, Johnson arriving in an unconventional manner by the fact of the Bicyclea who would have amused Camilla. But under the light start of their meeting, a much more serious conversation quickly took place. Harri explained that the serious conversation they had had was that she was the victim of an attempted sexual assault when she was a schoolgirl.

As told in the book, Camilla described how a man on the train began to make progress, approaching his hand more and more. When Johnson asked what happened next, Camilla replied, I did what my mother taught me. I removed my shoe and hit it in the nuts with the heel. Harri continued, she was posed enough when they arrived in Paddington to jump from the train, find a guy in uniform and say that the man has just attacked me and he was arrested.

The moment and the context of the conversation were not accessories. At the time, Boris Johnson was trying to extend support to survivors of sexual assault in London, aimed at opening three new rape crisis centers across the city. According to the Book of Bas, the disclosure of Queens Candida provided a personal perspective on the importance of these services. Harri said to Low, I think she officially opened two of them out of three. No one asked why interest, why commitment. But that's what he returned.

Buckingham Palace maintained his usual silence on the issue, refusing to comment on the complaints made in books. However, as indicated by BBC NewsA source close to the queen expressed the hope that the book could trigger broader discussions on sexual assault, noting that if good comes from this publication, namely that wider problems are discussed, it dedicates the whole subject and allows girls today to take measures and ask for help and talk about it, so it is a good result.

The plea of ​​Queen Camillas for survivors of sexual and domestic violence is well established. Over the past decade, she has become an eminent voice in efforts to end violence against women, lending her support for many organizations and initiatives. Such a effort, the washing bag project, provides essential toiletry articles to survivors of sexual assault following forensic examinations. Earlier this year, as indicated by NowsweekCamilla personally wrote a letter of support to Gisle Pelicot, a survivor whose case led to the conviction of 51 men for sexual assault. A royal assistant explained, as a long -term supporter of the survivors of domestic and sexual abuses, the queen wrote to Madame Pelicot in private. It was really his instigation and his determination to write to express the support of the highest level.

Camillas' commitment to these causes is deeply personal, and the newly revealed history adds a poignant layer to his public work. His desire to share his own number of experiences in private, and now indirectly through bookunderscores both the prevalence of such incidents and the importance of allowing survivors to speak and seek justice. The actions of the Queens on this train ago, as described in the book, are emblematic of the possession of self-possession and the resilience that it came to embody in its royal and charities.

The book itself, Power and the Palacepromises to be more than just a collection of royal anecdotes. As BBC News Note, he explores the complex and often secret relationship between the monarchy and the British government, covering everything, from Brexit to the cost of the coronation of kings. However, it is the story of Camillas test and that his answers attracted public attention and rekindled conversations on the responsibilities of people in power to support the vulnerable.

Although the palace did not dispute the details of the story, it did not publish an official declaration either. The absence of denial, alongside the well -documented plea of ​​the queens, brought additional credibility to the account. Camilla became queen in 2022, after the accession of her husband, King Charles III, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Since then, she has continued to use her platform to challenge taboos, visit women's shelters, support survivors and denounce domestic violence and violence against women.

The timing of the book version is also notable. This comes at a time when conversations on sexual violence, consent and support of survivors are at the forefront of public debate, both in the United Kingdom and in the world. The revelation of Camillas's experience in adolescence recalls that such problems transcend social status and the reality of positioning that even those of the summit of British society had to face.

Valentine Lows Book, published by Headline Press, will be available for the public on September 11, 2025. While readers and commentators digest her many revelations, the hope among the relatives of the Queen is that the story will not only be in light on the private struggles of public figures, but also inspired a renewed commitment to address the flaw of sexual assault and to support those who heard it.

The history of Queens, now public, testifies to the resilience and the lasting need for open dialogue and action on issues of abuse and justice.