



Chicago (WLS) – Anticipation is built for the expected overlapping of the national guard troops and ice agents in Chicago. The only question now is when.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has an overview of the first hand on Wednesday how some violence switches train before the expected thrust of federal immigration agents and members of the National Guard moving to Chicago.

It comes when President Donald Trump is once against the conversation to send troops to Chicago.

One day after the president reported that it was a safe thing that the National Guard came to Chicago, he now suggests that he could send them elsewhere: New Orleans.

The Sun-Totes reported on Wednesday that nearly 30 federal agents have already arrived at the north naval base. Governor Pritzker said the Illinois should be ready for everything that could follow the deployment of the National Guard in Washington, DC, which the president again praised on Wednesday afternoon.

“We have a good thing. I could do it with Chicago,” said Trump. “We could do it with New York. We could do it with Los Angeles. So we take a determination now, go to Chicago, or go to a place like New Orleans, where we have a big governor, Jeff Landry, who wants us to come.”

Governor Pritzker says that some federal agents are moved from immigration operations in Los Angeles while the Texas National Guard is preparing for a deployment of Chicago.

Although he is not confirmed by the White House, the governor said his office thinks that federal agents will meet by Friday and start the application by Saturday.

Meanwhile, in preparation for an increase in the application of federal immigration, the City of Chicago has a website and an updated information center directed by the Office of Immigrants, Migrants and Refugees (IMRR). It will highlight the services and protections of the communities of immigrants and refugees in the city.

Municipal organizations are also preparing for possible swings of the National Guard of Campements for Sans Shelter in Chicago.

Community groups are preparing for possible swings of the National Guard of the Chicago Sans-Abri.

While the president seems to be traveling if the guard will be deployed in Chicago or elsewhere, Governor Pritzker joined a group of 80 community violence switches from 15 to 20 different organizations during a training exercise at the Metropolitan Peace Initiative. The training was to ensure that the members of these groups were prepared for any potential interaction with ice or the National Guard.

The Democrat Congress of Illinois, Delia Ramirez, was joined by other Illinois legislators in Washington, DC on Wednesday morning, calling for the president's planned actions in Chicago.

“This is control,” said MP Ramirez. “It is a question of threatening various successful cities led by Democrats like Chicago who refuse to bow to authoritarianism.

With Ramirez, the member of the Congress of Illinois, Jess “Chuy” Garca and the American Senator of Illinois, Dick Durbin, call for the legality of the use of guards by Trump.

“This escalation does not concern public security or law and order,” said Garca. “It is an authoritarian takeover which has deep consequences which aims to target and profile the communities of the working class and brown.”

“They move troops where we understand in federal facilities such as the Great Lakes Naval Training Station,” said Durbin. “I contacted the secretary of the navy. I want a briefing on what is happening exactly in this important federal establishment in the Great Lakes region which serves Chicago and the region.”

Pritzker says that the deployment of the National Guard and more immigration agents in Chicago is not necessary.

In a statement, the cuisine commissioner Sean Morrison responded to Pritzker's assertions, writing in part: “Most citizens, real parents, workers, families, support the rule of law and want safe communities. This should not be controversial. Asking for calm, empathy and operational collaboration with federal police is reasonable and responsible.”

While the Republican representative of the State Martin McLaughlin says that he wonders why people are weary of the troops of the National Guard in the city.

“I try to understand why an American in uniform standing in a street corner trying to protect other Americans is a threat to anyone,” said representative McLaughlin. “I think it's a threat to those who failed.”

The Human Services Committee of the North suburbs of the North suburbs has also just adopted a resolution calling on Congress to prohibit federal agents from carrying masks.

