Donald Trump requests donations of $ 15 to “ going to paradise ''





President Donald Trump sent a campaign fundraising email with the object line “I want to try to go to paradise”.

The email has supervised its political survival and its legal battles as proof of a divine target and asked the supporters to contribute $ 15 during a “Blitz to collect Trump's funds 24 hours a day”.

Newsweek contacted the White House for more information by e-mail outside normal working hours.

Why it matters

The mixture of religious language by President Donald Trump and calls for collecting immediate funds has linked his personal fate and his political objectives in a single campaign message, a development that meets with the recent public remarks in which he said that he was trying to “go to paradise”, comments that aroused national coverage.

What to know

The email of Trump's campaign used the object line “I want to try to go to paradise”, presenting the political victories of the former president and his survival of the assassination of last year as proof of a divine intervention and the aim of “making America again large”.

The email presented past campaign events – including Trump's victory in 2016 over Hillary Clinton, his accusations of indictment and his ongoing legal battles – as part of a spiritual story which justified the collection of fundraising.

Donald Trump attended a meeting of the cabinet with members of his administration in the house of the White House cabinet on August 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump attended a meeting of the cabinet with members of his administration in the house of the White House cabinet on August 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. Getty images

The solicitation asked the supporters to participate in a “Blitz for the collection of funds from Trump 24 hours a day” and asked for contributions of $ 15 as part of the push.

Trump had recently discussed concerns about his life after death and said he wanted to “try to go to paradise”, comments he made on the Fox & Friends program.

The New York Times also reported that Trump had discussed being “at the bottom of the totem pole” concerning his position in the afterlife and linked the discussion to his concern as to his actions would ensure him a place in the sky.

What people say

In the campaign email, President Donald Trump said: “Last year, I came to millimeters in death when this ball pierced my skin. My triumphant return to the White House was never supposed to occur!

“But I believe that God saved me for a reason: to make America again!

I was certainly not supposed to survive an assassin bullet, but by the grace of the all-powerful God, I did it. So now, I have no choice but to answer the call to duty, but I cannot do it alone. “”

Earlier in August, Trump told Fox & Friends: “I want to try to go to paradise if possible. I hear that I am not doing well. I'm really at the bottom of the totem.”

What happens next

The fundraising email asked the supporters to donate in a 24 -hour window, which indicates that the campaign asked for an immediate response.

