



Watch: XI and Putin have heard of organ transplants and living at 150 years

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have heard of organ transplants as a means of extending life on the fringes of a military parade in Beijing. Putin suggested that even eternal life could be achievable due to biotechnology innovations, according to a translation of remarks taken from a hot micro. The unlikely time was captured on a live broadcast transported by Chinese state television while the two leaders and Kim Jong in North Korea walked together through the Chinese historic Tiananmen square. XI and Putin have been in power for 13 and 25 years respectively. None of the two expressed the intention to resign.

Standing on shoulder with the North Korean and Russian leaders, the Chinese president used his Victory day show To project an alternative vision for the future of the world order. However, their private conversation suggests that their views extend beyond economics and politics. The exchange was relayed by a Mandarin translator for Putin and a Russian translator for XI, and was translated into English by the BBC. “In the past, it was rare that someone is over 70 years old and these days, they say that at 70 years old, we are still a child,” heard Xi's translator in Russian. An inaudible passage from Putin follows. Its Mandarin translator then added: “With the development of biotechnology, human organs can be transplanted continuously and people can live younger and even reach immortality.” The XI translator then said: “The predictions are, this century, there is a chance to live at 150 [years old]. “” Putin would have resumed her remarks later while speaking to the Russian media. The Russian state news agency Tass quoted as saying: “Modern recovery methods, medical methods, even surgicals dealing with the replacement of the organs, allow humanity to hope that active life lasts longer than today. “The average age is different in different countries, but life expectancy will increase considerably”.

XI said the world faced a choice between peace and war While China has revealed a huge arsenal of weapons – including nuclear missiles with a world range – to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. The Wednesday parade marked the first time that the Chinese, Russian and North Korean leaders had appeared publicly together, considered by certain observers as a message to the Western nations which avoided them. Putin and Kim joined 24 other dignitaries during the parade, notably Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Luong Cuong in Vietnam and Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe. China has sought to position itself as a possible counterweight in the United States since the taxation of Donald Trump prices. On Wednesday, the American president accused Xi of conspiracy against the United States with the leaders of Russia and North Korea. In an article on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Please give Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong for my best chords while you conspire against the United States of America.”

