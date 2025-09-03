Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

In July, the Supreme Court of Esprèces confirmed the condemnation of a Hispagnol-Moroccan who fought with a Syrian subsidiary of Al-Qaedas, Jabhat al-Nusra (now Hayat Tahrir al-Sham), in a case which again underlined the role of turkeys as a bridge for European jihadists.

The evidence presented both in the trial and the call showed that Casiano, identified only by his first name, systematically relied on Turkey as a transit route and a platform for online jihadist propaganda as well as the jurisdiction of the ASA which complicated its prosecutions in Spain.

Casiano left Spain for Morocco in 2010 and, in May 2014, had crossed Syria, where he fought with Jabhat al-Nura and his successor groups in Idlib and elsewhere until December 2021.

Its digital footprint directly indicated Turkey. Using the alias Candido, he created a Facebook account in June 2015 with an IP address in Istanbul, which later connected from border cities near Syria, long associated with the flow of foreign fighters and the facilitating role of the Turkish intelligence service MIT.

Investigators found that Casiano was based on Turkey as a secure center for its online propaganda while engaging in combat right in front of the border.

During this period, he published some of these activities on social networks, including photographs showing his involvement in the war in Syria and in the recruitment of members for the terrorist organization.

The decision of the Spanish Supreme Court underlines the role of turkeys as a bridge for jihadist terrorists:

On several Facebook profiles he created, Casiano has published photographs of himself in military uniform, carrying AK-47 Kalashnikov assault rifles and making the sign of Tawhid (the unity of God). In another image, he is seen walking on the corpses of the members of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), stacked at the back of a van.

In a photo, he is shown participating in combat with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, fighting under the Jayish al-Fatah coalition flag, which was formed by terrorist organizations Ahrar Al-Sham and Jabhat al-Nusra.

He contacted other Spaniards to recruit them for jihadist causes. One of them, identified as Santos, who was found guilty of terrorism in 2017, was informed by Casiano that he was fighting in Syria. Casiano explained the differences between Jabhat al-Nura and the Assad regime as well as between various jihadist organizations operating in Syria, aimed at persuading Santos to go to Syria and participate in terrorist activities.

Casiano, in these conversations, has always identified his organization, Jabhat al-Nura, with the “good” which fights against “evil” and the organization which defends the “brothers”. In one of these conversations, a photograph of Casiano with the name “candido” in the Arab script is included.

Casiano also used false identities during his stays in Türkiye. Spanish police identified him as using the name Desiderio, under which he appeared in the procedure before the 3rd Hatay Penal Tribunal in Antakya. In February 2022, this court would have ordered its provisional release, it has to leave Turkey, forcing it to record an address and impose regular police checks.

Despite these restrictions, he managed to leave Turkey and was finally placed in police custody under a European arrest warrant. It is not surprising, given the statements of Turkish officials who openly boasted of sending jihadists to Europe. In February 2021, the Minister of Integ, then the intermediary, Sleyman Soyu, revealed that the government had rendered 1,126 jihadist activists in Europe in the previous five years.

During his call in Spain, the defense of Casianos argued that his Turkish prosecution should have prohibited his trial in Madrid, invoking the principle of non bis to ditto, or double danger. The Supreme Court rejected this complaint, noting that no verifiable Turkish judgment confirming a final conviction had been produced. The decision underlined the inconsistencies in the Turkish archives shared via Interpol and underlined the lack of complete judicial cooperation of Ankara.

The Spanish judges also noted that the propaganda activity of Casianos while in Türkiye had a direct impact on Spain. Thanks to online accounts based in Istanbul, he maintained contacts with individuals in Spain, including one already guilty of terrorism offenses. These communications, in which Casiano depicts Jabhat al-Nusra as the defenders of the brothers, were essential to justify Spanish competence under the rules for the fight against EU terrorism, which require prosecution of foreign combatants whose activities abroad affect internal security.

The decision of the supreme courts underlines the central role of turkeys in the trajectory of Casianos: as a physical corridor in Syria, as the place where he created and managed the Djihadist propaganda accounts and as a country where he briefly faced legal proceedings which have not succeeded in stopping his return to Europe.

The judges also noted its use of false documents to travel through Turkey and Syria, a practice in accordance with wider models of jihadist mobility during the conflict.

Casianos Case illustrates how jihadist networks have exploited the porous borders of turkeys, a permissive environment favored by the Islamist government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and judicial ambiguities throughout the Syrian War

Thousands of Europeans followed the same road across Istanbul and the Turkish South provinces such as Gaziantep, Kilis and Hatay near Syria. For Spanish investigators, Casianos Story shows how Turkey worked both as a bridge towards the Syrian battlefield and as a paradise for digital recruitment targeting the public in Europe.

Now serving his 10 -year sentence in Spain, Casiano will also be subject to another decade of supervised liberation. His conviction highlights not only the lasting threat posed by European foreign fighters, but also the unresolved question of turkeys as a hub in their radical travel.