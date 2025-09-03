Politics
The Spanish Supreme Court exhibits the role of turkeys in the channeling of jihadists in Syria
Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm
In July, the Supreme Court of Esprèces confirmed the condemnation of a Hispagnol-Moroccan who fought with a Syrian subsidiary of Al-Qaedas, Jabhat al-Nusra (now Hayat Tahrir al-Sham), in a case which again underlined the role of turkeys as a bridge for European jihadists.
The evidence presented both in the trial and the call showed that Casiano, identified only by his first name, systematically relied on Turkey as a transit route and a platform for online jihadist propaganda as well as the jurisdiction of the ASA which complicated its prosecutions in Spain.
Casiano left Spain for Morocco in 2010 and, in May 2014, had crossed Syria, where he fought with Jabhat al-Nura and his successor groups in Idlib and elsewhere until December 2021.
Its digital footprint directly indicated Turkey. Using the alias Candido, he created a Facebook account in June 2015 with an IP address in Istanbul, which later connected from border cities near Syria, long associated with the flow of foreign fighters and the facilitating role of the Turkish intelligence service MIT.
Investigators found that Casiano was based on Turkey as a secure center for its online propaganda while engaging in combat right in front of the border.
During this period, he published some of these activities on social networks, including photographs showing his involvement in the war in Syria and in the recruitment of members for the terrorist organization.
The decision of the Spanish Supreme Court underlines the role of turkeys as a bridge for jihadist terrorists:
On several Facebook profiles he created, Casiano has published photographs of himself in military uniform, carrying AK-47 Kalashnikov assault rifles and making the sign of Tawhid (the unity of God). In another image, he is seen walking on the corpses of the members of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), stacked at the back of a van.
In a photo, he is shown participating in combat with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, fighting under the Jayish al-Fatah coalition flag, which was formed by terrorist organizations Ahrar Al-Sham and Jabhat al-Nusra.
He contacted other Spaniards to recruit them for jihadist causes. One of them, identified as Santos, who was found guilty of terrorism in 2017, was informed by Casiano that he was fighting in Syria. Casiano explained the differences between Jabhat al-Nura and the Assad regime as well as between various jihadist organizations operating in Syria, aimed at persuading Santos to go to Syria and participate in terrorist activities.
Casiano, in these conversations, has always identified his organization, Jabhat al-Nura, with the “good” which fights against “evil” and the organization which defends the “brothers”. In one of these conversations, a photograph of Casiano with the name “candido” in the Arab script is included.
Casiano also used false identities during his stays in Türkiye. Spanish police identified him as using the name Desiderio, under which he appeared in the procedure before the 3rd Hatay Penal Tribunal in Antakya. In February 2022, this court would have ordered its provisional release, it has to leave Turkey, forcing it to record an address and impose regular police checks.
Despite these restrictions, he managed to leave Turkey and was finally placed in police custody under a European arrest warrant. It is not surprising, given the statements of Turkish officials who openly boasted of sending jihadists to Europe. In February 2021, the Minister of Integ, then the intermediary, Sleyman Soyu, revealed that the government had rendered 1,126 jihadist activists in Europe in the previous five years.
During his call in Spain, the defense of Casianos argued that his Turkish prosecution should have prohibited his trial in Madrid, invoking the principle of non bis to ditto, or double danger. The Supreme Court rejected this complaint, noting that no verifiable Turkish judgment confirming a final conviction had been produced. The decision underlined the inconsistencies in the Turkish archives shared via Interpol and underlined the lack of complete judicial cooperation of Ankara.
The Spanish judges also noted that the propaganda activity of Casianos while in Türkiye had a direct impact on Spain. Thanks to online accounts based in Istanbul, he maintained contacts with individuals in Spain, including one already guilty of terrorism offenses. These communications, in which Casiano depicts Jabhat al-Nusra as the defenders of the brothers, were essential to justify Spanish competence under the rules for the fight against EU terrorism, which require prosecution of foreign combatants whose activities abroad affect internal security.
The decision of the supreme courts underlines the central role of turkeys in the trajectory of Casianos: as a physical corridor in Syria, as the place where he created and managed the Djihadist propaganda accounts and as a country where he briefly faced legal proceedings which have not succeeded in stopping his return to Europe.
The judges also noted its use of false documents to travel through Turkey and Syria, a practice in accordance with wider models of jihadist mobility during the conflict.
Casianos Case illustrates how jihadist networks have exploited the porous borders of turkeys, a permissive environment favored by the Islamist government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and judicial ambiguities throughout the Syrian War
Thousands of Europeans followed the same road across Istanbul and the Turkish South provinces such as Gaziantep, Kilis and Hatay near Syria. For Spanish investigators, Casianos Story shows how Turkey worked both as a bridge towards the Syrian battlefield and as a paradise for digital recruitment targeting the public in Europe.
Now serving his 10 -year sentence in Spain, Casiano will also be subject to another decade of supervised liberation. His conviction highlights not only the lasting threat posed by European foreign fighters, but also the unresolved question of turkeys as a hub in their radical travel.
|
Sources
2/ https://nordicmonitor.com/2025/09/spanish-supreme-court-flags-turkey-as-launchpad-for-jihadist-fighters/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump to welcome CEOs of technologies during dinner for an inaugural event in Rose Garden
- Pugachova Nets Four wins, called CCIW Ladies Tennis Student Athlete of Week
- The Quantory: Discover the history of the Seattle earthquake through the underwater forests
- The allies that will support Ukraine before and after the peace agreement are England.
- Bisschop Montgomery High School in Torrance forfeit 2025 football season for violating CIF rules
- 'Increasing the Russian by the Russians' – General Secretariat of NATO
- Imran Khans Neveu Shershah Khan obtains a deposit in May 9 Broadcasts | New Pakistan
- Rosie O'Donnell refers to Epstein in Renewed Row with Trump
- Erdoan's geopolitical movements show that Turkey plays on both sides
- Thus, a suspect in the supply of laptops, this a lot of wealth of Nadiem Makarim
- North Hands against Glamor Organ (RCC): Head-to Head
- Will the last attacks of Russia derail western peace efforts in Ukraine? | | | |]BBC UkraineCast