



In July 2025, the link between US President Donald Trump and his supporter base was fractured by the announcement of the US justice and FBI that no Epstein list exists.

In other words, they say, there is no list of customers or participants identified by the sex offender sentenced Jeffrey Epstein before his death by apparent suicide in 2019. No other document related to the Epstein case would be published.

This announcement has arranged and confused many among Trumps' basic constituencies, including loyalists and eminent influencers. Weeks later, alienation among its base continues.

Read more: Trump's Epstein problem is real: a new survey shows that many in its base disapprove of its file management, and some supporters have a second reflection on election

It's confusing. But in part, it is not surprising. Trumps Support Base includes believers of the Qanon conspiracy who are convinced that politicians and donors of the Democratic Party put a global ring hidden from sexual abuse on children.

In Qanon's circles, it was practically an article of faith that Epstein files would validate these accusations against liberal elites. The release of the files was eagerly awaited. Naturally, they are upset that he and his named people have changed their air.

President Donald Trump in the oval office of the White House on August 25, 2025, in Washington, DC (AP Photo / Alex Brandon) longtime friendship

However, their dismay is nevertheless surprising. Having an in -depth relationship with Epstein has been well known for years. His repeated good wishes for the long -standing partner of Epsteins, the condemned collaborator Ghislaine Maxwell, were widely reported following his conviction for the sexual trafficking of children.

Her comments on fleeing in beauty contests behind the scenes of young women and minor girls not wearing clothes were made in good place, on the Howard Stern show. His base managed to believe that Trump was a secret minors against sexual exploitation in the face of his own boastful.

The commuters pass in front of a bus stop while the activists proposed a poster showing that President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein near the United States Embassy in London on July 17, 2025. Trump was Trump connectors on his ties with Epstein? (AP photo / Thomas Krych) The role of bullshit

How could this new development be worse for Trump than his own confessions?

A partial explanation focuses on the use of Trumps of what is known as bullshit rhetoric as a weapon against political enemies. Bullshit in this context is an almost technical notion meaning, roughly, an indifference to the truth or the law of the public to the truth.

Read more: why Donald Trump is such relentless bullshit

Even most liars respect the truth enough to try to deceive people on this subject, but bullshit does not care much anyway. While my colleague Jennifer Saul and I supported in our research, Trumps Brand of Authoritaire Speech is deliberate and explicit in his bullshit. He announces his status in order to show contempt for an audience, generally in the context of a force performance for another audience.

This helps to explain why implacable bullshit never harmed its position with its base in the past, and even supported it. His supporters know his bullshit, but they recognize that it is not bullshit. They are on the joke, appreciating the show while Trump practiced his power on mutual enemies, in particular political opposition, the media and state institutions.

The new tension on Epstein files reflects the extent to which some among the base trumps perceive, perhaps for the first time, that they are now targets of its armed political bullshit rather than amused witnesses. And they don't like it.

Read more: bullshit is everywhere. Here's how to manage it at work

Trump responds with more bullshit

In a striking example, the media reported that before the announcement of the FBI / Ministry of Justice, Trump was informed by the Attorney General Pam Bondi that his name occurs several times in unpublished documents.

The meaning or the context of these occurrences is of course not known; Other people who deny reprehensible acts are also named. But after the existence of a list was refused, Trump answered the question of whether his name appears in the documents by saying that the files had been composed by former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden and the former director of the FBI James Comey.

The assertion that Epstein files are only cannular documents prepared by Obama, Biden and Comey are so scandalously false that it cannot be signified even as a serious deception. This makes Trumps demand a bald lie from many people.

Battled lies count like bullshit, Saul and I say, because they do not have the misleading intention of other lies. It is a kind of unconted bullshit that announces the impunity of speakers. For Trump, these kinds of manifest bullshit has been reserved for liberals and journalists. This time, his own supporters are in the line of fire.

President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting from the Cabinet to the White House, on August 26, 2025, in Washington, DC Trumps supporters apparently do not like to be bullshit. (AP photo / Mark Schiefelbein) strong man's policy

The Base Trumps cannot be really dismayed by the facts on his relationship with Epstein, because they should have been upset long before now in terms of his own past confessions and well -known association with Epstein.

Instead, they seem to be upset, they have been grouped with their enemies by recipients from Trumps bullshit rather than spectators. And if we focus on the polarization and policy of strong men, we can better understand the Trumps responses to criticism of its base.

After all, Trump did not say that these angry supporters had misunderstood the evidence. He said they were pretty bad people, loved them to false news and said he didn't want their support. He did not call them erroneous; He called them weak.

For some, it may seem absurd or childish. For supporters of an authoritarian figure, being called weak is more serious than being accused of being wrong.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/donald-trumps-penchant-for-bullshit-explains-maga-anger-about-the-epstein-files-263983

