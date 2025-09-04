The DPR will soon discuss the bill on the asset division





Jakarta (Waspada.id): Vice-president of the House of Representatives, SUFMI DASCO AHMAD, said that his party would follow the community requests to immediately discuss the asset seizure bill. DASCO said it had been insisted on the bill during an audience with student representatives in the Parliament complex on Wednesday (3/9). However, he said the new asset seizure bill could be discussed after the RKUHAP. “Finally, we said we just expected the criminal procedures to end, [selanjutnya] We will discuss the bill on asset deprivation, “said DASCO after the hearing. According to him, it was done so that there is no ripening rules. Because according to him, the bill on the seizure of assets is always linked to a certain number of other laws, such as the law on corruption, the TPPU law, including the seizure of assets. Currently, DASCO said that the RKUHAP was still in the selection of community aspirations in the House of Representatives Commission III. He gave a time limit so that the invoice was immediately completed. “Well, this RKUHAP still accepts public participation, but we have explained to Leadership III that there is a limit that we must finish,” he said. DASCO targets the RKUHAP to finish at the end of the trial period this time in the middle of September. Thus, Parliament and the Government can start the discussion on the bill for the seizure of assets. “Let us hope that before the end of this period of trial for the code of criminal procedure, so that we can directly seize the discussion of the bill for the seizure of assets,” he said. The bill tempered the assets for more than a decade after the compilation of its academic manuscript in 2008. In 2023, the bill on the entry of assets included in priority priority in 2023. The numbered surprises R 22-05-2023 which were sent on May 4, 2023 to be discussed with the DPR, but there was no follow-up. The asset seizure bill regulates the authority linked to the deprivation of assets of a minimum of 100 million PR. The bill can also confiscate the assets of state administrators who are considered to be unnatural without having to go through a criminal process. “The active ingredients of criminal acts which can be entered as mentioned in article 5, paragraph (1) consists of a value of at least 100,000,000.00 RP (one hundred million rupees),” said article 6 Subsection 1 Letter A. (Cnni) Update Latest news And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your favorite channel in Waspada.id News WhatsApp Canal And Google News Make sure you have installed WhatsApp and Google News applications.

