With Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong one by his side, Xi Jinping sent a message to the Western “intimate”

It was a photo choreographed for a maximum impact: Chinese President Xi Jinping, flanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of North Korea, Kim Jong Un.

The three leaders, smiling side by side and surrounded by other mainly authoritarian leaders, had been brought together for the first time by XI, attracted by an iron alliance with Beijing and increasing dissatisfaction with the West.

Their photo had the desired effect, sending a shock and fear around the world and even causing a barbed response from the American president Donald Trump.

Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong one arrive for a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. (Reuters: Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Pool))

And that put the backdrop so that the Chinese chief offers a short but powerful warning to the West.

“The Chinese nation is the great nation which is never intimidated by intimidators,” he proclaimed, at the top of the Porte de la Paix Célestie on the Tiananmen square in Beijing.

On Wednesday, XI issued the warning while presiding over the greatest military parade in China, marking 80 years since the end of the Second World War.

The extravagant procession in the streets of Beijing presented more than 10,000 soldiers and impressive demonstrations of advanced weapons and military equipment.

Loading…

It was the first time that China has organized a military show in six years, and it gave the world a rare overview of enormous technological progress in the XI war kit.

Beijing has unveiled a new “triad” of nuclear missiles, drones and lasers, and spread them to billions of eyes.

And behind the screen was a powerful subtext: China soldiers can match other world superpowers.

The experience of China lends to battle has not been tested for decades, but there is no longer any doubt that Xi wants the Popular Liberation Army (PLA) to be considered a serious rival for the United States.

And Xi's message would be felt not only in Washington, but by closer regional actors, including Australia, while tensions continue to increase in the Southern China Sea and in the Taiwan Strait.

In his speech, Xi alluded to his military ambitions in the Pacific.

“”[The PLA will] Resolutely protect national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, “he said the code for Beijing's objective to take control of Taiwan.

But the warning did not make China's military muscle was also caution for the United States on behalf of the powerful Xi allies, literally standing next to him.

Ambitions for a new world order

Russia, North Korea, China and India have all been touched by sanctions and prices imposed in the United States, which have still brought the four nations together in a powerful and growing alliance.

As a goalkeeper of the Bloc, Xi's commentary on intimidation was a direct challenge for Trump.

A few minutes after the speech, the American president retaliated on social networks.

“Please give my warmest Regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, while you conspire against the United States of America,” he wrote on Truth Social.

China, Russia and North Korea send a powerful message Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin have now sent a powerful message to the world.

On Chinese social media, Xi's message to Washington seemed to be welcomed by the celebration.

“China has declared its formidable military force in the world, ensuring that it will never be a victim of intimidation again!” A user wrote.

XI has spoke openly about its ambition to achieve a new world order and to challenge global standards led by the United States.

And now it is more obvious than ever than its firepower and its geopolitical influence increase.

Loading