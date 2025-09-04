



Last update: September 03, 2025, 4:35 pm is The American expert urged Donald Trump to withdraw steep prices from India and apologize, praising the intelligent diplomacy of PM Modi. The American expert Edward Price also praised the modis of the management of global power rivalries. An eminent American expert urged President Donald Trump to back up stiffen prices on India, cut them from scratch and apologize “in India while describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as quite intelligent” in the management of links with Washington, Moscow and Beijing. Edward Price, auxiliary professor at New York University, told the Ani news agency that India has a “decisive vote to shape the 21st century and warned that Donald Trumps 'pricing policy has endangered Washingtons' most important partnership. I consider the partnership between India and the United States as the most crucial partnership of the 21st century. This partnership will decide what is happening between China and Russia. India has the decisive vote in the 21st century that I cannot for life to understand why the President of the United States, in confrontation with China and in a war with Russia, imposes and then imposes prices of 50% in India, “he said. We must delete the 50% price on India and put them back to something much more reasonable, I suggest zero percent and excuse myself, “he added. Praise for PM Modis Balancing Act Edward Price also praised the PM Modis Management of global power rivalries, noting that he reported India options without fully aligning with Beijing or Moscow. PM Modi is quite intelligent. He reminds the Americans, reminding people like me, that he has options, but that he has not fully adopted China and Russia and does not attend the military parade, for example, “said Edward Price. Read more: the warnings of the American expert of the Indian-China-Russia alliance in the midst of Trump's prices: Americans cannot compete The professor stressed that India would not fall into the orbit of Beijing, pointing its independent foreign policy, as he affirmed, India is a sovereign of independent spirit with his own civilization. He makes his own choices. There is no way that India will permanently put its feet on one side or the other. “” What did the American expert said about Donald Trump's prices on India? Donald prevails over India prices – a reciprocal right of 25% on Indian products combined with an additional 25% levy linked to the purchase of New Delhis in Russian Brut – is among the most steep in the world. The American president accused India of fueling the deadly attacks of Russia against Ukraine “while simultaneously refusing to impose stronger sanctions in Moscow itself. On Truth Social this week, Donald Trump described the commercial relationship as a unilateral disaster “, insisting that India had offered to reduce prices on American products too late. They sell us massive quantities of goods, their biggest customer, but we sell them very little, “he wrote. But Edward Price warned that Donald Trumps Offensive Tariff could affect long -term strategic cooperation between the two largest democracies in the world, saying that India has decisive vote in the 21st century. Alienate it now makes no sense. “” Location : Washington DC, United States of America (United States) News world Excuse to India: the American expert exploded Trump's prices, rents PM Modis quite intelligent diplomacy Warning: Comments reflect user views, not the news 18. Please keep respectful and constructive discussions. Abusive, defamatory or illegal comments will be deleted. News18 can deactivate any comments at its discretion. By publishing, you accept our conditions of use and our privacy policy. Learn more

