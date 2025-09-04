Gibran was prosecuted by civilians by civilians to the Jakarta district court, considered as not having a secondary school diploma





Gelora.co – The alleged case of a false diploma former Indonesian president Joko Widodo alias Jokowi has not been settled, it is now the turn of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka who was chased by a resident. The resident was appointed Subhan, who thinks that Jokowi's eldest son had no original secondary school diploma. According to Subhan, the registration requirement for Gibran as a vice-presidential candidate is considered to meet the provisions. “The obligation to become vice-president is not fulfilled. Gibran has never been an equivalent of high school which is held on the basis of Indonesian law,” said Subhan when he is contacted by Kompas.com, Wednesday 3/9/2025). According to Subhan, in addition to Gibran, he also continued the General Electoral Commission (KPU). The two are considered to have committed acts against the law (PMH), which is quite heavy. “Civil PMH with the KPU,” said Subhan. However, Subhan did not want to explain the content of the trial more. According to him, he will explain in more detail later in the inaugural trial on Monday (8/9/2025). “Complete information on the trial after September 8 (September) on Monday,” said Subhan. Based on a search in the Information System on the Case Search (SIPP) of the Jakarta District Court, this case trial was downloaded with number 583 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN JKT.PST. This case would have been recorded last Friday (08/29/2025). For the moment, the trial has not been downloaded because the trial has not yet started. Yesterday, Gibran Blusukan in the area of ​​Gondangdia station, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (9/9/2025). In this blusukan, he also praised residents and online motorcycle taxi drivers (Ojol) on site. In the vice-president of Youtube of the Republic of Indonesia, the presence of Gibran was warmly welcomed and enthusiastically by the people who were on their activities around the station. Given, Gibran chatted colloquially to shake hands with the ojol pilots. As for Gibran speaking to ask for news and encourage daily activities. Not only that, the vice-president also welcomed local residents, including small traders who have earned their lives in the region. A number of residents and ojol drivers have also often invited Gibran to take photos or selfies together. For food while greeting residents, Gibran has also distributed food assistance to residents. Since the release of the Vice-President secretariat, one of the residents who has worked as a mobile coffee seller said he was happy to show the vice-president. He felt very helped after receiving the help of food packages containing rice, sugar, cooking oil and other basic needs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gelora.co/2025/09/gibran-digugat-perdata-oleh-warga-sipil.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos