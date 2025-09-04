



Washington President (AP), Donald Trump, suggested on Wednesday that New Orleans could be his next target to deploy the National Guard to fight crime, possibly increase the number of cities across the country where he could send federal police.

Trump has already said that he was planning to send the National Guard to Chicago and Baltimore following his deployment troops and federal administration agents to patrol the streets of Washington, DC last month.

He therefore decided now, Trump told journalists in the oval office at a meeting with Polish president Karol Nawrocki. Are we going to Chicago? Let's go to a place like New Orleans, where we have a big governor, Jeff Landry, who wants us to come and straighten a very beautiful section of this country which becomes completely, you know, quite difficult, quite bad.

Trump now boasts of transforming Washington into a safe area. The White House reports more than 1,760 arrests throughout the city since the president announced for the first time that he mobilized the federal forces on August 7.

But Washington is a federal district subject to laws overlooking Trump to resume local police forms up to 30 days. The decision to use troops to try to repress crime in other cities controlled by democrats across the country would represent a significant escalation.

So let's go to Louisiana, and you have New Orleans, which has a crime problem. Raise this well in about two weeks, Trump said. It will take us two weeks, easier than DC

Trumps' latest comments came one day after his declaration and suggested that the National Guard could soon head to Chicago, the third city of the Nations and Baltimore. It is despite the authorities of the state and local, as well as many residents, the two places firmly oppose the idea.

But New Orleans is a democratic predominance city in a red state led by Landry, a republican and the reflection of the Federal Intervention Floating Trump according to ideological lines.

The crime has broken down in New Orleans, the member of the municipal council Oliver Thomas, who is also a candidate for the town hall, said by SMS. It would seem to be very political or a major excessive reaction!

The member of the Council Jean-Paul Morrell said that it was ridiculous to consider sending the National Guard to another American city which had not asked for it.

The guards are not formed police. They cannot resolve crimes, they cannot interview witnesses and they are not trained in the constitutional police, said Morrell in a statement. NOPD does an excellent job with the existing resources they have. New Orleans walking troops are an unnecessary demonstration of force in the effort to create a solution to a problem that does not exist.

Landry, however, published on social networks, we will take the president @realdonaldtrumps the help of New Orleans in Shreveport! While the head of the majority of the room, Steve Scalisa, whose district includes the conservative suburbs outside New Orleans, the efforts praised the efforts in Washington.

The citizens of New Orleans and the millions of tourists who come here deserve this same level of security, wrote scalizes in an article on social networks. We should all be favorable to increased security for our citizens and the decline in crimes.

The prosecutor general of Louisiana, Liz Murrill, said in a statement that people continue to die in New Orleans because the leaders refuse to accept the resources available to them.

If your intestinal reaction is to reject the offer of unconditionally presidents, maybe you are the problem – not him, said Murill.

The city of New Orleans has given a more conciliatory tone, remaining in a press release, our federal and state partnerships played an important role in public security insurance, in particular during special events and that local officials remain determined to maintain this momentum. The mayor of New Orleans, Latoya Cantrell, was charged last month for accusations of federal fraud and is expected to be brought to justice in the coming weeks.

Trump, on the other hand, has made a rail several times against the Democratic Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker for not asking the National Guard to be deployed.

We could straighten Chicago. All they have to do is ask us to go to Chicago. If we do not have the support of some of these politicians, but I will tell you who supports us, residents of Chicago, Trump said on Wednesday.

Pritzker and the mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, were categorical by saying that Chicago does not need or does not want military intervention. In Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott and the governor of Maryland Wes Moore remained in the same way.

In Washington, Mayor Muriel Bowser said that Trumps' decision to resume police forces from his cities and flooding with hundreds of federal law enforcement agents and national guard troops has succeeded in reducing violent crimes, but it also argued that similar results could have been obtained simply by having more police in service.

She said on Wednesday that the powers of the police in the city did not need to be extended beyond 30 days, saying that we do not need a presidential emergency.

The writer Associated Press Jack Brook in New Orleans contributed to this report.

