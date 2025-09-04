The Turkey Court ousts the management of the opposition Istanbul branch

Istanbul, September 3, 2025 (BSS / AFP) – The main Party of the Opposition of the Opposition of Turkey promised to fight after a court rejected the management of its Istanbul branch on alleged irregularities in its management congress, the last legal blow to strike the group.

The Republican People's Party (CHP) won a huge victory over the AKP party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the local elections of 2024 and increased in the ballot boxes, but faces an increasing number of transplant surveys.

The cases started seriously in March with the imprisonment of the popular and powerful mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, who was considered the only candidate with a realistic chance of beating Erdogan in the ballot box.

Among the myriad of legal cases deposited against this, there is that of the prosecutors of Ankara, who seek to cancel the result of the National Congress of the CHP Party, which would ousted the party leader, Ozgur Ozel.

Some analysts say that legal affairs aim to hide the CHP's ability to contest the elections.

Tuesday's decision, a copy of which was seen by AFP, suspended “all the decisions taken” at the provincial congress of Istanbul of the CHP on October 8, 2023, canceling the result of the vote and throwing its chief Ozgur Celik and his management team – the derivative and 195 others.

The decision sparked a strong reaction on the Bist 100 scholarship in Istanbul which lost 5.5%, later recovering some of its losses to close 3.74%.

Speaking after a meeting of the emergency party in Ankara, the national leader of the Ozel party took a provocative tone.

“The decision of the court is politically and legally zero and not avenue. We do not recognize it … We will not render ourselves,” he told the opposition Halk TV.

Turkey faced “a judicial coup” in the hands of a “government which suspended the Constitution and abandoned the ballot box,” he accused.

“They threaten to withdraw from the party leadership (but) I will fight back. So come and withdraw: people have the right to withstand any type of coup.”

On Tuesday's decision only occurred a few days after the Istanbul prosecutor filed an indictment against Celik and nine other party members in the context of an investigation into the alleged vote in the congress, with species and other advantages.

Also named mayors detained from the districts of Istanbul de Besiktas and Beyoglu. If they are convicted, they could incur up to three years in prison.

– “a rehearsal” –

Political analyst Berk Esen told AFP that the decision against the management of Istanbul was a “rehearsal” for another legal case targeting the CHP itself in order to share it as an opposition force.

“The cancellation of the Provincial Congress of Istanbul is nothing other than a rehearsal to seize the CHP administration,” he told AFP, adding that the next judicial file in Ankara was aimed at undergoing the party's ability to challenge future elections.

“This marks an evolution towards full autocracy and signals the end of the multi -party system in the country as we know it. The government makes movements calculated to eliminate Ekrem imamoglu, which it considers the only authentic electoral threat, and to reduce CHP in controlled opposition.”

On September 15, an Ankara court will resume its hearing on the allegations of voting rigging during the CHP’s November 2023 congress, seeking to cancel the result of its primary to management.

In case of success, this could reverse the election of Ozel and see him as well as several other characters, including Imamoglu, faced with three years in prison with a political ban for the transplant.

The CHP denies allegations, which criticism considers as a politically motivated offer to undermine the party, whose popularity has increased since it has led a wave of street demonstrations after the ouster of Imamoglu, largely considered to be the greatest political challenger in Erdogan.

The legal pressure on the party has seen hundreds of elected officials detained since October 2024, largely on investigations on the alleged graft.

Among them are 17 mayors of CHP. In at least three municipalities, elected officials from the CHP have been replaced by administrators appointed by the government.