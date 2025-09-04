The great DC juries refuse to incur two accused of having made death threats Trump





Great juries in Washington, DC refused to incur two people accused of having threatened the life of President Donald Trump, prosecutors confirmed Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Managers of the Washington American lawyer's office said that the two cases implied threats to the president while the jurors rejected the accusations, preventing cases from going to trial.

One case involved Nathalie Rose Jones, who is accused of having published online threats to assassinate Trump and later repeat these threats directly against secret service agents during an interview.

Jeanine Pirro stops journalists questioning Trumps DC Crime Crackdown

Nathalie Rose Jones, 50, was arrested last month for alleging death threats against former President Trump. A federal judge ordered his release under GPS surveillance on August 27, 2025. (Facebook)

Washington's American lawyer, DC, Jeanine Pirro, whose office was put for the indictment, castigated the judges' refusal on Tuesday.

“A big Washington DC jury refused to incur someone who threatened to kill the President of the United States. His intention was clear, traveling through five states to do so,” Pirro told Fox News in an exclusive statement.

“She even confirmed the same thing to American secret services. It is the essence of a politicized jury. The system here is broken on several levels. Instead of indignation which should be generated by a specific threat to kill the president, the Grand Jury of DC even refuses to leave the judicial process to start.

The American lawyer for Washington, DC, Jeanine Pirro, whose office was put for the indictment, castigated the refusal of the lawyers on Tuesday, calling the system “broken at so many levels”. (AP photo / Evan Vucci, file)

In a second case, another great jury refused to charge Edward Alexander Dana, who would have threatened to kill Trump when he was arrested last month for non-linked vandalism accusations in the northwest of DC

Trump says that the “incompetent” governor of Illinois “, no better mayor of Chicago, should call him to get help with crime

According to accusation documents, Dana told the police that he was in intoxication, admitted to having threatened and described himself as a descendant of the Huguenots, French Protestants who led rebellions in the 1600s.

Then, judge the magistrate G. Michael Harvey refused a request from prosecutors to keep the decision of the sealed Jurys, ordering the disclosure of the “without real” bill to the lawyer for Danas.

Nathalie Rose Jones and Edward Alexander Dana would both have threatened to kill President Donald Trump in separate incidents. (AP photo / Mark Schiefelbein)

Danas' defense lawyer Elizabeth Mullin told Fox News Digital that she had “never seen anything like” in more than 20 years of practice.

“This is the result they take on low cases and try to make them shoes before the Federal District Court,” said Mullin.

Meanwhile, Pirro said that the great juries at DC are politically motivated and do not want to hold the violent or threatening defendants responsible.

Last week, she told Fox News that the residents were “so used to the crime” that they are not more and more unable to instill.

On Tuesday, she called on decisions not to charge Jones and Dana “a sign that the system collapses from the inside”.

Emma Bussey is a news editor for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at the Telegraph with the American night team, through offices, including foreigners, politics, news, sport and culture.

