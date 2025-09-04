Bara JP calls for national unity, ask the government to focus on the agenda of the popular program





Jakarta (pewarta.co) The central council of the central council of volunteer Jalan Change (DPP Bara JP) delivered eight declaration points linked to the national dynamics which were then marked by mass actions, riots, to political tensions. The declaration was sent by the president of the DPP Bara JP, Willem Frans Ansanay, accompanied by the secretary general Brj Nababan and the president of Daily Mr. Adli Abdullah in Jakarta. We are concerned with national conditions fulfilled with acts of violence and anarchist acts. The state must be present to protect all Indonesians, said Willem Frans Ansanay. He expressed his deep sadness on the victims of the community and the authorities, and hoped that the families left behind were loaded. Bara JP also encouraged the government to open a space for dialogue with the community on a continuous basis. In addition, they demanded the end of slander, hoaks and sheep fights that have been considered to be trying to harm the elected presidential relations Prabowo suffered with former president Joko Widodo. The slander who tried to put sheep between Pak Prabowo and Mr. Jokowi would only damage the unity of leaders and the nation. This must be stopped immediately, said Willem. In her attitude, Bara JP also highlighted the importance of accelerating the absorption of the budget and the transfer of funds in the regions, so that the economic wheels work well. They reminded ministers and submininists to focus on the popular community program of the president of Prabowo-Gibran, in particular linked to the manipulation of poverty, unemployment, food security and economic inequalities. Secretary -General Bara JP Boy BRJ NABABAN added that the government with the Indonesian parliament must be more sensitive to the aspirations of the community. The state budget must be prioritized for the essential sector such as health, education and social assistance, not for unimportant positions, he said. Bara JP also urged the government to immediately take concrete measures to reduce inflation, stabilize the prices of basic products and cancel the tax increases in tax increases which are unilaterally carried out by a certain number of regional chiefs. Bara JP Daily Chair, Mr. Adli Abdullah, stressed that the development department must be in favor of the people. We will continue to supervise that the Prabowo-Gibran government focuses on the interests of the wider community and maintaining national unity, he said. With this declaration of attitude, Bara JP underlined his commitment to stand with the people while supporting a strong, fair and faithful government in favor of the interests of the nation.

