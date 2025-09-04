Investigating a thorough case of fake diploma from Jokowi, the metro police asked not to be cowardly in Roy Suryo CS





Secretary General of Peradi United, Ade Darmawan (© Nur Habie) Peradi United Secretary General Ade Darmawan asked the metropolitan police of Jakarta to stay focused on processing his report. The request was submitted by ADE during the visit of the metropolitan police of Jakarta on Wednesday 3/9) yesterday. The report was known linked to the accusation of false diploma 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who dragged the expert in telematics Roy Suryo and other journalists. ADE said that this request was because they remember that the metropolitan police of Jakarta took care of the demonstration that led anarchists some time ago. Thus, he wanted the police to continue the development of the investigation into the false diploma accusation case. “I call this an anarchist event 2025. In other words, what is happening is not a good example for our society. But what I need to instill that today remains on the track, I came to the regional metro police to bring this letter,” said ADE on Thursday (4/9). According to him, the letter is important so that the investigator always remembers managing the case which also disturbed the community, the impact of the alleged accusations of a false diploma of Jokowi taken up by Roy Suryo CS. “The request for determination of the suspect to Roy Suryo CS. Why is it? Because we have to focus more there. So the second is the question of manifestations and so on, let him go according to the applicable law,” he explained. In addition, he said that in the Roy Suryo camp, he had participated in the opinion linked to several events related to the consequences of the demonstrations. One of them, the commentary by Indonesian vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka with representatives of online motorcycle taxi drivers (Ojol). Where, in essence, Roy Suryo also commented on the meeting that he had supposed to have been false. Because there are a number of questionable people as online motorcycle taxi drivers. “Finally, he played to demonstrate and even less carry Mas Gibran to meet an online motorcycle taxi. He is our brother whose workers think about how tomorrow they can give something to his Halal fortune family they take,” he said. “So I see that it was directed everywhere. For the crime committed by Roy Suryo and his friends to disappear from the public, even if our audience or our group wanted to be a suspect immediately,” he continued. Consequently, ADE asked the metropolitan police of Jakarta to remain focused on the management of the reported cases. In addition, cases have been found criminal elements and increased surveys. “Because it was an investigation is very long. We have just raised the suspect, simply so as not to be appointed suspect for a long time,” he said.

