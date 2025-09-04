Election of the mayor of New York: President Donald Trump accused of having “interfered” in the race of the mayor of New York





NEW YORK (WABC) – The New York Times reports the possibility of giving the posts the mayor as president of New York Eric Adams and the republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in the administration.

The objective is to clean the land of former governor Andrew Cuomo and damage the chances of the favorite Democrat Zohran Mamdani.

In the scenario reported by the Times, the supporters of Adams and Sliwa would theoretically return Cuomo, which currently drags Mamdani in most of the surveys by 20 points.

Adams postponed the report on Wednesday while Mamdani called him “an affront to our democracy”.

Mamdani held what he presented as an emergency press conference to condemn what he says is a deliberate attempt to influence the mayor's election in New York by the president.

“Today, we learned what New Yorkers suspected for a long time, Andrew Cuomo is Donald Trump's choice to be the next mayor of this city … This news is an affront to our democracy, an affront to what makes so many proud to be Americans – that we choose our own leaders,” Mamdani said in a statement.

He said that his campaign was not just about the other candidates on the ballot, but “the idea that New York is for sale”.

“We know that this city will decide on its own future, and we know that it is the New Yorkers that we will turn to make this decision in November,” said Mamdani. “Not the White House in Washington, DC”

Adams insists that he has a job and it is the only work he wants. But the New York Times reports that the mayor's partners were approached by intermediaries on behalf of President Trump, who was considering an administration position for Adams in order to encourage him to abandon his independent race for re -election.

This is a report that the mayor minimized, but did not specifically denote on Wednesday afternoon.

“If they did it or not, my rule was the same from the first day I was elected,” said Adams. “I'm not talking about private conversations. And so you know that many of you have private conversations with me that you've never heard again. I'm not going to private conversations. And whatever happens, I'm the mayor of New York City.”

A similar offer would be under the study of Sliwa, who denied that he was considering any offer to end his campaign.

“My goal is here in New York, as it has always been. I am the only candidate on a major party line who can defeat Mamdani, and I undertook to wear this fight until the ballot day,” said Sliwa. “The inhabitants of New York deserve a mayor who will finally make the city to work for fierce workers who feed it. It is a distraction of the problems forcing New Yorkers to flee every day. Absolute misinformation.”

An agreement for one or both or both were probably going to a closer race between Cuomo and Mamdani.

Mamdani, who leads Cuomo at least 20 points in a four -track race, accused the president of having tried to manipulate the result.

“I am angry because so often we only think about it in terms of policy dynamics, but the reason why so many New Yorkers are fed up with politics as they know because of news like this,” said Mamdani. “Transactions in the background, corrupt agreements, which are all used to increase the feeling of disaffection and despair with regard to the way people think of politics through this country.”

Mamdani says that it is another thing to approve a candidate, but Trump, he insists, does not do that.

Cuomo denied having coordinated anything with the White House and the Cuomo campaign had no immediate comments on Wednesday afternoon.

