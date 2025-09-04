The Erdogan district of the American decree revokes the visa of the Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas before the UN session





JAKARTA-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the United States should immediately revise its decision to revoke the visa of Palestinian officials and the ban on attending the meetings of the United Nations (United Nations) this month in New York. Washington said last week that this would not allow the president of the Palestinian authority Mahmoud Abbas and other officials to go to New York, where some American allies would recognize Palestine as a country. “This decision is not in accordance with the breast raid of the United Nations,” Erdogan told journalists during a flight from China, according to a statement from his office on Tuesday, September 2. “This decision must be revised immediately. The United Nations General Assembly is there to discuss global issues and find solutions,” said Erdogan. “The absence of the Palestinian delegation in the General Assembly would only please Israel. What the United States expects is to” stop “from Israeli massacres and atrocities,” he continued. The United States Department of State has confirmed its decision to ban Abbas and other parties by reiterating the accusations of old United States and Israeli than the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) have not rejected extremism while putting pressure for the “unilateral recognition” of the Palestinian State. The General Assembly opened its doors on September 9, but leaders should meet in New York later this month in the midst of growing criticism of the Israeli military campaign in Gaza. Turkey, a member of NATO, strongly criticized Israel for its actions in Gaza and said that Israel had committed a genocide. Turkey has stopped all trade with Israel, called for international action against it and has repeatedly urged the world powers to stop supporting Israel. Israel firmly denies its actions in Gaza constitute a genocide and says that the law is justified as a self -defense. On Monday, Israel rejected a resolution published by the association of genocidal experts indicating that legal criteria had been met to establish a genocide of Israel, saying that the declaration was based on the lie of the Palestinian militant group of Hamas. Since last week, Turkey has also called on Israel to suspend international organizations, including the United Nations General Assembly. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a36f8217&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=61&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a36f8217" alt=""/></a> <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a> The Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan first gave the appeal during a meeting of Islamic Cooperation Organizations (OCI), saying that recent Western promises on the recognition of the Palestinian State show “the current reverse against Israel”, but other stages are necessary. He said that joint coordinated efforts in the United Nations were necessary to encourage “full membership in Palestine, while considering the suspension of Israel of the activities of the General Assembly”. The President of the Parliament, Numan Kurtulmus, repeated the call during an extraordinary parliamentary session in Gaza on Friday last week, saying that Israel should be suspended from international organizations to end his “genocidal policy”. The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. There may therefore still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always see the Indonesian as our main language. (System supported by Digitalsiber.iD)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://voi.id/en/news/511191 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos