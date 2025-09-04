The nephew of Imran Khan granted a deposit in the House Jinnah affair





Lahore:

On Wednesday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted a deposit after the arrest to Shahrez Khan, nephew of the founding president of PTI, Imran Khan, in the Jinnah House Attack case.

ATC judge Manzer Ali Gill, after reserving a judgment on the arguments presented by both parties, announced the decision authorizing Shahrez's deposit.

During the procedure, Shahrez's lawyer, Rana Mudassar Umar, argued that the allegation of incentive to the public against his client was baseless.

He said that an in -depth investigation, including geofencing, produced no evidence connecting Shahrez to the May 9 incident.

He stressed that if the police challan contained details on the nominated and unidentified accused, Shahrez's name did not appear anywhere, suggesting what he called “forged involvement”.

The lawyer also argued that Shahrez had been arrested more than two years after the riots, describing arrest as politically motivated.

He submitted affidavits claiming that Shahrez was in Chitral from May 6 to 12, 2023, at the time of violence.

Despite this, he said, the police arrested him and even alleged a club of him after two years, which the defense described as “mockery”.

He argued that more than 500 accused in the case had already obtained a deposit, but Shahrez was distinguished for arrest. He also noted that Shahrez, an athlete, was unfairly targeted, which could harm the image of Pakistan abroad.

The accusation opposed the plea, insisting that evidence existed against the accused and urging the court to reject the deposit. However, the court granted a deposit after the arrest of Shahrez.

Meanwhile, the ATC also set a hearing of the surety petition filed by Shahrez’s brother Sher Shah for September 4.

Police officials were responsible for producing the case file at the hearing.

Sher Shah’s lawyer argued that his client was also involved for political reasons. He said the police alleged that Sher Shah had appeared in a video with his cousin, lawyer Hassan Niaziconvicteded earlier by a crime scene. However, the defense argued that the simple presence in a video did not establish guilt.

Shahrez was arrested on August 21 and produced in court the next day, while his brother Sher Shah was placed in police custody on August 22 and presented to court on August 23.

