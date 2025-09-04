Vice-president Gibran was prosecuted 125 Billions of RP, what is the cause?





Jakarta, kompas.com – A civilian named Subhan Palal continued vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka in a civilized civilized court of central Jakarta. This trial was recorded on Friday (08/29/2025) and received a number 583 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN JKT.PST. One of the Petitum trials said that Gibran and the General Electoral Commission (KPU) should pay compensation of 125 rp rp. “Punish the defendants in a joint manner to pay material and intangible losses for the applicant and all Indonesian citizens rose to RP 125 Billions and 10 million rupees and deposited in the Treasury of the State,” wrote the Petitum content. Read also: Vice-President Gibran continued compensation for the country's country. Preparation of the graduation Subhan explained that he continued Gibran due to the educational requirements of the 7th Elder Children's Lycée, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was considered not to meet the registration of vice-presidential candidates (vice-president) during the last presidential election. “The obligation to become vice-president is not fulfilled. Gibran has never been an equivalent of high school organized according to Indonesian law,” said Subhan when contacted Kompas.comWednesday (3/9/2025). Based on the information downloaded by the KPU on the infopemiu.kpu.id.id page, Gibran is known to have completed his studies equivalent to high school in two places, namely Orchid Park Secondary Singapore in 2002-2004 and Uts Insearch Sydney, Australia in 2004-2007. Read also: Vice-President Gibran continued civilian by civilians in the district court in the center of Jakarta In the KOMPAS TV SALAPA program, the two institutions explained did not meet the requirements of the vice-presidential recording. “Because in the electoral law, this is necessary, the president and the vice-president must be a minimum of high school or equivalent,” said Subhan in the night greeting program broadcast Wednesday via YouTube Kompas TV. Subhan said KPU was not authorized to determine whether the two foreign institutions were equivalent to the country's secondary schools. According to him, even if institutions abroad are equivalent to high school, the current law of elections firmly declared that the conditions of the president and the vice-president are graduates of secondary, secondary or equivalent graduates. Read also: Bem Si Meet the RPR leader, promises 19 million jobs for Vapes Gibran “Even if (foreign institutions) are equivalent (high school), the law does not prevail. The mandate graduated from the school or high school, only that,” he said. Subhan said that the trial refers to the definition of the school or high school mentioned in the electoral law which, according to him, refers to schools in Indonesia. “It is a pure legal is that we tested in court. It is possible that the KPU interprets education equivalent to education abroad,” continued Subhan. Never chased in Ptun Subhan said that, before continuing the District Court of Jakarta Central, he had sent a legal action similar to the administrative court of the state of Dki Jakarta (PTUN).

