Loss of Trump's court on prices could mean a reimbursement of $ 150 billion for American companies





A federal court of appeal said that President Trump had exceeded his authority when he imposed radical prices. Now, American importers rush to see if they will get a refund of more than $ 150 billion they have already paid.

The court judged on Friday that the Trump administration could not use the International Economic Powers (IEEPA), which allows the president of the president of the president to regulate a variety of economic transactions following a national emergency declaration as justification of his unilaterally imposed prices. The decision largely confirmed a decision of May by a federal commercial court in New York.

The order of the Trump price is now faced with a setback, and although the Court of Appeal has let the affected prices remain in place until October 14, Trump said that he will quickly raise the question to the Supreme Court. The highest court of nations could resume the case during a new session that begins next month.

However, it does not guarantee that the Supreme Court will resume the case, because it generally does not object on similar subjects, and the last case which it heard on a commercial question was in 2009. The administration can also choose to modify the legal justification of its prices rather than to face a court fight which it could lose, declared David Coale, a lawyer based in Texas and partner of Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann.

This is an important problem, but the administration can simply decide to restart its price program on a more solid legal basis, trying to rely on other laws in addition to these emergencies, Coale in Fortune told Coale.

Obtain a refund

In the meantime, American companies are looking for ways to recover part of their money, which can mean treating bureaucracy. On Friday, the parties of the trial decided by the Court of Appeal have a good argument to recover their money in the case, said Coale. But we do not know what other companies will have to do to recover their money.

Other parties may request a refund through CBP [Customs and Border Protections] The administrative structure, which will probably imply many administrative formalities and potentially more disputes, said Coale.

An unfavorable decision of the Supreme Court for the Trump administration could mean automatic reimbursements for importers. Otherwise, these companies will probably rush to bring experts who can sail in a more manual process to recover business money, said Mike Short, president of Global Freight Forwarding at Logistics and Supply Company CH Robinson. However, Short has declared, there is a certain uncertainty on the possible reimbursements for the prices which will have to be decided by the Supreme Court.

If the United States Supreme Court examines the case and confirms the decision of the lower courts, it is not clear if their decision will specify the retroactive reimbursements of the rights already paid or prevent the prices from being applied to future shipments, told Short Fortune.

The Treasury Department, which is responsible for retaining pricing income until it is appointed to use, has not immediately responded to the request for makeshift comments.

Trump used the IEEPA as a justification for the majority of prices imposed since his re -election, excluding some as those imposed on steel, aluminum and copper, which cited national security risks. The prices justified by the IEEPA include the prices of the basic line release day which have reached a little less than 50% for certain countries. The president also cited the IEEPA when he has increased 50% prices on Brazil and India in the past two months, as well as for his threats to increase prices on China up to 145%.

If the court of appeal is confirmed and the prices are invalidated, the US government could also lose income. The Congressional Budget Office predicted last month that Trumps revenues increased prices could reduce the federal deficit by $ 4 in the next 10 years.

