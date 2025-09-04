Last update: September 03, 2025, 10:10 am

Ro Khanna criticized Donald Trump for imposing 50% prices on Indian imports, calling them harder than those in China and a threat for three decades of Bipartite Links from India.

President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on the left, and defense secretary Pete Hegseth, on the right (photo: AP)

The member of the US Congress Ro Khanna criticized the Donald Trump administration for imposing radical prices against India, and said that the American president had done so because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not appoint him for a Nobel Peace Prize.

In a series of X messages, Khanna called 50% prices on Indian imports harder than those of China “.

The Democrat of Indian origin also accused Trump of having endangered 30 years of bipartite efforts to strengthen the American-Indian strategic partnership.

He also suggested that this decision is motivated by the frustration of Trumps that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not appoint him for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump destroys 30 years of work bipartite to build the American-Indian strategic partnership because Modi refuses to appoint it for a Nobel Peace Prize. He imposed higher 50% prices on India than China, “Khanna wrote in a post X.

Which Indian Americans who voted for Trump express themselves? “He asked.

As co-president of the American-Indic Caucus, I want to make five alarms on what Donald Trump does to destroy the American partnership in India, “Khanna said in a video published on her handful X.

He undermines 30 years of bipartite work to strengthen the American-Indian alliance. He imposed a 50% rate on India, higher than any other country, other than Brazil, “said the democrat in the video.

It is a higher price than the price on China, it affects exports of leather and textiles in the United States, and it harms American manufacturers and our exports to India, “he said.

He also leads India to China and Russia. Now, why does it happen? For very simple reasons, Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to appoint Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize,, “he said.

Well, Pakistan has done so, and India has said that the border dispute with Pakistan is an internal matter, refusing to give credit to Donald Trump, “Khanna said.

We cannot allow Donald Trump's ego to destroy a strategic relationship with India, which is the key to ensuring that America leads, not China, “he said.

To all these Indians-Americans who voted for Donald Trump, I ask you, where are you today while he destroys this relationship? “Asked Khanna in the video.

Earlier, former US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan alleged that Trump had launched “Links with India On the will of the Pakistans to do business with the Trumps family.

In an interview MeueDouch Network, said Sullivan, the United States has worked to establish a relationship with India, a country with which we should be aligned with technology, talents, economics and so many problems, and align with the management of strategic threats from China. “”

Now, I think that due to the will of the Pakistans to do business with the Trump family, Trump has laid the India relationship next to it. Germany or Japan will examine this (India) and will say that it could be American tomorrow. The friends of the Americas will think that they cannot count on us in any way, “he said.

The Trump administration has imposed reciprocal prices of 25% on India and 25% additional samples for Russian oil purchases, bringing total tasks imposed on India at 50%, among the highest in the world.

Vani Mehrotra is the deputy editor of News18.com. It has almost 10 years of experience in national and international news and has previously worked on Embultiplesksks.

