Gibran examined the siskamling in Kwitang and Palmerah





Vice-president Gibran Rakabuming has examined a number of mobile security systems (Siskamling) in Jakarta residential areas on Wednesday evening September 3, 2025.

The Vice-President's secretariat reported that the visit had started around 10:00 p.m. Wib. The visit started at the Siskamling RW 07 Post, Kwitang Village, Senen District, Central Jakarta, then continued at the Siskamling RW 09 Post, Bambu City, Palmerah District, West Jakarta.

For Gibran, the exam was in accordance with the management of President Prabowo Sui -Usteo which stressed the importance of national solidarity after construction. “Especially in the maintenance of security and social order,” wrote the Vice-President secretariat report on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

The eldest son of former president Joko Widodo also dialogues with residents who were guaranteed at night. Gibran listens to their history on the environmental conditions, before and post -relevant that lasted some time ago.

“Gibran has also seen the video surveillance screenshots installed at the Siskamling Post which could monitor the alley of the colony,” wrote the Vice-President's secretariat.

Gibran hopes that the culture of environmental protection will continue to maintain, so that the spirit of mutual cooperation and conviviality in environmental protection can continue to be part of the community.

Previously, Gibran called a certain number of representatives of online taxi drivers at the Vice-President palace on Sunday August 31, 2025. A certain number of drivers wore Gojek, Grab, Maxim and Indrive jackets.

The meeting then sparked doubts in the public. From the state of the driver's jacket that looks new, the selection of words and words delivered by the driver, until there is an ojol driver who wears expensive brand shoes.

A diction is underlined by the public in the speech of ojol drivers, among them when they mention the impact of the demonstration on their work. “”These days, we are online motorcycle friends friends are disturbed in livelihoods. The number of passengers has decreased, the feeling of concern in the appeal, because considering that climbing increased“Said a driver in a motorcycle taxi in a short video downloaded on Instagram @ setwishing.ri.

The same man even said that he had educated the cadets in their respective regions so as not to participate and provoked provocations. The choice of the word cadets is also highlighted by the public. “”We also provided cadet education in their respective regions so as not to participate or cause provocative questions concerning issues of demonstrations or events yesterday“He said.

The Indonesian Transport Union (SPAI) made sure that the ojol drivers who met Vice-President Gibran Rakabum Rakuming Raka on Sunday last week were not members of the union. The president of Spai Lily Pujiati only knew two of the drivers of the various Ojol applicators, namely those who wear maximum jackets.

Despite the knowledge of these two people, Lily stressed that they were not members of the Spai. He said they had communicated limited to transport workers' issues.

PT GOTO GOJEK Tokopedia TBK ADE MULYA public affairs director said that one of the drivers attended the Vice-President last weekend was a gojek partner. Meanwhile, the Maxim Indonesia Arkam Suprapto public relations specialist said that two of a number of drivers met Gibran at the end of last week were officially registered with the online motorcycle taxi application company. During the meeting, two men carrying a maximum jacket.

Publisher's options: Crossed Solidarity: From the neighbor to Ojol Jakarta

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/politik/gibran-meninjau-siskamling-di-kwitang-dan-palmerah-2066466 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos