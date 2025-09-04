Trump New Orleans Federal Crime Crime Croi, by request from Governor Landry





New Orleans (WVUE)-President Donald Trump on Wednesday, September 3, suggested that a federal repression of crime could be launched in New Orleans, citing a request from the Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, reported CNN.

Trump says he placed Washington police under federal control and the deployment of the National Guard

Take a determination now: let's go to Chicago, or are we going to a place like New Orleans, where we have a big governor-Jeff Landry-who wants us to come and straighten a very beautiful section of this country which becomes completely, you know, quite difficult, quite bad, said Trump at an oval office meeting with the president of Poland.

So let's go to Louisiana, and you have New Orleans, which has a crime problem. Raise this well in about two weeks.

According to statistics compiled by the Metropolitan Crime Commission, the crime in New Orleans had a drop in 2025, with homicides down 13%, non-fatal shootings down 14%, the diversion of cars down 37% and armed robbery down 22% over a year.

Trump mentioned Baltimore and Chicago as the next cities that his administration could target following his deployment of the National Guard in Washington, DC, and a federal takeover of the DC police service. The JB Pritzker governors of Illinois and Wes Moore of Maryland rejected such a federal militarized intervention.

Landry said in a statement, taking the president well prevailing on the help of New Orleans in Shreveport.

Lieutenant-Colonel Noel Collins of the Louisiana National Guard told Fox 8 in a statement, when ordered, well supported. For something else, I would refer you to the governors' office.

Mayor Latoya Cantrells Office and the New Orleans Police Service published a joint declaration which did not directly address Trumps' suggestion.

The city of New Orleans and the New Orleans Police Service continue to observe a significant reduction in crime, thanks to the dedicated efforts of NOPD men and women, the strategic use of advanced technology and a firm commitment to the constitutional police, according to the press release. Strong public security partnerships, including collaborations with the police of the Louisiana State and federal law organizations, have also played an essential role in conducting and maintaining this downward trend in crime.

Since January 1, the city of New Orleans and the New Orleans police service have always welcomed the support of our federal, state and local partners. This collaborative approach played a decisive role in our continuous success in reducing crime. In particular, we were honored to receive the SEAR 1 subsidy from the White House and the Ministry of Internal Security, which has considerably improved our resources and capacities.

The city of New Orleans and NOPD remain determined to support this momentum, ensuring that each district continues to feel the impact of these combined efforts.

Trump says he will order a federal intervention in Chicago and Baltimore despite the local opposition

The vice-president of the municipal council, Helena Moreno, said that she is opposed to the idea that the troops of the federal or national guard be deployed to fight crime in New Orleans.

We had an unprecedented reduction in crime and violence in New Orleans. This is an attack on certain cities, Moreno said in a statement. There are many cities with mayors aligned on this president whose crime problems are serious, but they are not targeted. This clearly shows that these are frightening tactics and public security politicization, ultimately leading to the excessive use of public funds and resources to try to score political points.

We cannot allow this and I will fight to prevent any federal control of New Orleans.

The senator from the State Royce Duplessis, who, like Moreno, is a candidate to succeed Cantrell as mayor, also published a declaration opposite to the suggestion of Trumps, calling on him recklessly motivated, an abuse of presidential power and a betrayal of our Constitution.

Our residents deserve security and stability, so as not to be used as pawns in the partisan theater, continued Duplessis. Our city has progressed on reducing crime through intelligent investments in Community prevention, application and partnerships. History has shown us that federal deployments of troops do not solve crime; They only create tension, chaos and distrust. What New Orleans really needs is a greater federal investment to support recruitment and retention at NOPD.

Lesli Harris, a member of the municipal council, said that in a statement, sending troops to black and brown cities is not a solution, it is a political blow. If the federal government really wants to help, it should invest in the current programs during our cities, in particular those created to support young people, advance affordable housing and eradicate the burn.

We also need continuous support for the strong local leadership that we already have. Chef Kirkpatrick and NOPD did the work to reduce crime, strengthen community trust and produce results – without heavy federal interference.

The leader of the majority of the room, Steve Scalie (R-Louisiana) of Metairie, published a statement which did not address the comments of Trumps in New Orleans, but praised the deployment of the troops of the National Guard in the streets of Washington, DC, including more than 100 from Louisiana.

It is encouraging to see a much safer capital of nations, and it was clearly the result of President Trump's work, who said at the beginning that he was going to make America again secure, said Scalise. You don't just do it through words, you do it through actions. And these actions were important. These actions are perceptible when you go around the district, when you speak to people here at DC who can feel the presence of these troops of the National Guard.

The judge governs Trump administration has violated the law in the deployment of national guard soldiers in Los Angeles this summer

I would like to thank all the states that sent troops from the National Guard. Proud that my country of origin, the state of origin of the president (Mike Johnson) of Louisiana, is one of those who sent more than 100 of our Louisiana National Guard to help make our capital of our countries in security.

American senator Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) published the following statement after President Trump said he was planning to send the National Guard to New Orleans.

The Washington National Guard, DC, has shown that more uniforms in the street, whatever the color of the uniform, makes our community safer. It is not a long -term solution, but it gives us a chance to demonstrate that it is just as true in Louisiana as in Washington, DC

The Attorney General Liz Murrill published the following statement to President Trump, planning to send the National Guard to New Orleans:

Whether it is the terrorist attack on January 1, the escape of the prison of the Orleans parish, no one watched the ankle, nor countless other failures – people continue to die in New Orleans because the leaders refuse to accept the resources available to them. If your intestinal reaction is to reject the offer of unconditional presidents, maybe you are the problem – not him.

This development story will be updated.

