Why did we rewrite the case of the death of Mining?





Twenty years have passed. Who is the brain behind the murder of Munir said that Talib has not yet been revealed. The human rights activist was killed poisoned during the flights of Jakarta in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, on September 7, 2004.

President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono had formed a fact -finding team (TPF) to investigate the death of providing presidential decree n ° 111 of 2004. The team had investigated and compiled a report on their investigation results in the MUNIR. However, the document was never opened to the public until SBY's mandate ends in 2014.

Food has passed to Joko Widodo. Jokowi has hoped to resolve the case of the death of Mining. Two years were presidents, Jokowi promised to resolve the MANIR case. He ordered the Office of the Attorney General to respond to this case in the middle of the controversy of the loss of TPF documents at the Secretariat of the Ministry of State in 2016. Jokowi did not discover the case to resign in October 2024.

The TPF document is an important part of the discovery of the MANNIER case. The results of the TPF survey dragged the Garuda Indonesia pilot, Pollycarpus Budihari Priento. Pollycarpus was accused of dissolving the compound of arsenic in the drink of Munir. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the action, but had been released in 2018 after obtaining several remissions. Two years later, Pollycarpus died of Covid-19.

The investigation into the MUNIR case again received hope after the National Commission for Human Rights approved the creation of the team on this subject Survey on raw human rights violations based on law number 26 of 2000 concerning the tribunals of human rights. The public hopes that the team on this subject He can determine the death of providing as a blatant violation of human rights and leading to intellectual actors behind the death of the man of Malang, in the east of Java.

Tempo Met a certain number of speakers to discover the activities of Munir when he was still alive until the death of his death. We met the woman of Munir, Suciwati; President of the National Commission for Human Rights Anis Hidayah; Former member of Komnas Ham, Choirul Anam; Director of Amnesty International Indonesia Usman Hamid; Until the members of the TPF discover the history of providing.

From today, Tempo will rewrite the case of the death of Munnir which succeeded 21 years. Through this special edition Tempo Once again, recalled that the death of Mining was not only a question of punishing the authors, but also to remove the impunity that enveloped this affair. Good reading.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/politik/mengapa-kami-kembali-menulis-kasus-kematian-munir–2066469 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos