



Putin confirms the conversation, saying that modern medicine gives hope for a longer and healthier life.

A live program captured Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss organ transplants and the possibility that humans live 150 years while the two leaders walked together in Beijing alongside North Korea Kim Jong one. The exchange was recorded on Wednesday as the three leaders led a delegation of more than two dozen foreign officials to a military parade marking 80 years since the end of the Second World War. Chinas CCTV’s state broadcaster, which broadcast the event in the world's media, including Associated Press and Reuters agencies, his coverage had attracted 1.9 billion views online and more than 400 million on television. While Putin and Xi approached Tiananmen Squares Rostrum, the interpreter of Poutines was heard in Chinese saying: Biotechnology develops continuously. Human organs can be transplanted continuously. The longer you live, the younger you become, and [you can] even reach immortality. XI, who was not in front of the camera, replied: some predict that during this century, humans can live at 150 years. Putin later confirmed the conversation when she asked by journalists in Beijing. I think that when we went to the parade, the president spoke about it, he said. The modern means of improving health, medical means, even surgicals linked to the replacement of organs, they allow humanity to hope that active life will continue differently from what it does today. Video surveillance images have briefly reduced a large plan of Tiananmen Square while Xi began to speak with the fleshy audio. The leaders reappear a few moments later, amount to the steps of the observation platform. XI, addressing a crowd of more than 50,000 spectators, warned that the world was confronted with a brutal choice between peace or war. He inspected the troops and presented advanced military technology, including hypersonic missiles and unmanned naval systems. Putin arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a summit organized by China with world leaders who included Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Russian and Chinese leaders have signed more than 20 agreements covering energy, artificial intelligence and infrastructure projects while confirming the plans of a major gas hood. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas and video surveillance has not yet commented on the audio disclosed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/3/putin-and-xi-caught-on-hot-mic-talking-about-living-to-150 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos