The Minister of Public Works calculated the standardization of the Ciliwung river began in 2026





Radarbanga.com – The Minister of Public Works (PU) Dody Hanggodo said that his party had coordinated with the provincial government of Dki Jakarta linked to the normalization of the Ciliwung river and would begin to be done in 2026. “We have made the normalization of the Ciliwung river several times, for example in 2026 on the PU side, it will start to function, because from the location of all kinds of places, the governor began to finish,” said Dody from Antaranews, Wednesday 3/9). Meanwhile, the governor of Dki Jakarta, Pramono Anung Wibowo, said that his party had signed the determination of four locations (blocks) for the standardization of the Ciliwung river. Thus, the acquisition of land will soon be executed in the near future so that standardization can be carried out. “We have consulted the Department of PAN-RB (Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucracy reform) and also PUPR (public works and public housing). Hopefully what we plan,” said Pratono. Previously, Pramono had mentioned that the Ciliwung river had contributed up to 40% in question of floods in the capital. Consequently, Pramono said that Ciliwung's normalization was the priority of the Jakarta provincial government for the management of medium -term floods. This project began in the era of the governor of Dki Joko Widodo. But standardization has dropped in recent years. One of the main obstacles is the rejection of residents who live on the banks and the non-compliance of the relocation process. The standardization of the Ciliwung river is a cooperation program between the provincial government of Jakarta (PEMPROV) and the Ministry of Public Works (PU). Report: Ainur Rashid

