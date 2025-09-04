Isaac Levido, the strategist of conservative elections which helped to secure the victory of Boris Johnsons Landslide in 2019 and saved the Conservatives of oblivion in 2024, said (with the wisdom of the Dark experience) that politicians are trusted players. They work better when their tail is in place. In 2019, he had a candidate with his tail who took the audience with him. In 2024, in Rishi Sunak, he had a leader who had undergone a major crisis of confidence and projected an air of self-director.

This eternal truth should be reinforced on Saturday when Nigel Farage goes on stage in Birmingham for the speech of the first party conference which he delivered as a potential Prime Minister. A year ago, when he addressed his supporters for the last time, the survey of surveys which was closely monitored to Reform UK HQ had the party on 19%, the work on 32%and the conservatives on 22%. Now, the reform is on 31%, nine points ahead of work and 14 points sheltered from conservatives. A result like this in 2029 would provide a majority reform.

In Office des Reforms, the Buzz sentence is: we did not come so far to arrive so far. The party has the two attributes that money cannot buy in politics: momentum and optimism.

At the other end of the trust equation is Keir Starmer, who has reworked his team No. 10 this week in a brutal way but undecided. He dismissed his communications chief, two policy leaders and his delivery leader. As Jeremy Thorpe observed him from Harold Macmillan after the night of the long knives of 1962: a greater love has no one, that he put his friends for his life or, in the case of starmers, his aid.

It seemed to be a decision governed by anxiety about Farage, obtaining the votes of people who have not seen the changes promised by Starmer. But moving bridge deckchairs while hoping that the iceberg founded is unlikely to change their views of Starmer. He usually blame the staff of his own lack of direction and clarity, explains a veteran of SW1. It is like a passive-aggressive gordon brown. The justification, one of his loved ones admits, is the following: one of our greatest weaknesses in terms of government perception is the gap between what Keir says and what the government does. We needed a stronger order center.

Planning work began in the spring, before the local elections, when Morgan McSweeney, the chief of staff, and his two deputies, Vidhya Alakeson and Jill Cuthbertson, explained why the government did not deliver. There was pressure on Starmer of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown to strengthen his operations and his contributions from the government's convenience store in the Louise Casey series and the former secretary of the cabinet Gus Odonnell.

Reformation has two attributes that money cannot buy in politics: momentum and optimism

Where there were three heads of politics Stuart Ingham, Olaf Bell and Liz Lloyd, there is now one: Alakeson herself, who was the main architect of changes. But she is also a deputy chief of staff and has surveillance of delivery. The initiates predict that she will have to hire a new deputy to keep all the balls in the air. Ingham, the oldest assistant starmers, moved laterally to become a main advisor to the PM.

Where there were two communication directors, there are now three. David Dinsmore became head of communications from the public service, alongside Tim Allan, former assistant of Blair and man of public relations, as head of strategic communications, and Steph Driver, who remains. McSweeney met Allan earlier in the year to discuss the role that finally went to Dinsmore but told colleagues that he had concluded that he could have both.

It will not be the last upheaval at n ° 10.

The most important decision may have been to bring Darren Jones, the chief secretary of the Treasury, as the chief secretary of the Prime Minister, adding a political weight to drive Whitehall. It was also the admission that the secretary of the cabinet, Chris Wormald, is at best ineffective and at worst a blockage to change. Jones is talented and a good communicator, but, as a colleague observes, it is interesting to give work to one of the ministers who is the least popular in the rest of the cabinet.

One of those who wanted to see a clearer chain of command indicates that the changes looked like a camel designed by a committee trying to draw a horse, adding: for a Prime Minister with a reputation for ruthlessability, these are resolutely unnecessary decisions. Allows you to dedang people but not to pull them. Allows you to have several heads of a hydra instead of making a decision whose vision wins.

With a fading to come, McSweeney clearly said that the absolute priority for fall moves further and faster to reduce the arrivals of small boats and remove the asylum seekers. I think it is clear that political patience took place in the country. The works hope that the growing control of reform policies will expose the void of what they offer.

This will only increase morale in the reform of knowing how they frightened the government. After obtaining 22 first pages of the national newspaper in six weeks during the summer, their conference slogan is the next step. Aids work until 3 am every night this week to prepare. The key is to present ourselves as a party that could form the next government while retaining this advantage which makes us different, says one.

The Farages adversaries make two hypotheses on his speech: he will use it to say more about what he represents, rather than what he is and give voters an idea of ​​what he thinks of schools and the NHS, as well as his main subjects of immigration and crime. But as an official of the reform observes: I do not think that we can make hypotheses on the speech of Nigels Nigels, the discourse is somewhere in the back of Nigels Head.

Instead, the big plan is to show that the reform is not only the Farage spectacle. Reformation two mayors Andrea Jenkyns and Luke Campbell will appear, as well as the head of the Warwickshire council, George Finch, Sarah Pochin, the first female party, and a recent recruit, Laila Cunningham counselor. The initiates also underline the advisor of the Derbyshire, Charlotte Hill, 25, who joined Ukip at the age of 14 and is now in charge of the transport policy. Former engineer with national highways, Hill was also a beauty queen who was a Derbys participant in Miss Great Britain and Miss Univers Great Britain. Shes a little glamorous but she is also a member of the chicken nest cabinet, notes an admirer colleague. In the past, the political parties led by Farage have struggled to have interesting young people. It is a sign of a healthy ecosystem to have young, beautiful and vibrant. Trust players indeed.