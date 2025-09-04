RP1 Billion mosque in Ikn: the first call for prayer of the 99 -meter tower

MOMENTThe last time I went to Ikn, in May 2025, my gaze was fixed on the location which should be the Nusantara mosque. At that time, I had not seen a sign of significant progress. The dome is always in the form of a frame, from the road to the muddy location and the activities on the ground seem slowly.

But after a few months later, a rice report Maulana, head of the East Kalimantan Media Bureau in Ikn, gave a different image. He said that the facade of the arrow mosque, the Sorban dome was a closely closed galvalum and that the rigid concrete road had connected the location with the national axis. Now progress is faster. Heavy equipment and material can have entered and out of obstacles, said Rizki.

The change indicates that the construction of the Nusantara mosque is really motivated. The laying of the first stone of this project was carried out in January 2024 at the time of President Joko Widodo. The target was originally for the Idulfitri 2025 prayer, but then revised. Initially, it was for Idulfitri 2025 prayer. Yes. But not finished yet. Then there is a revision. In 2026, God wants, he can be used, said the head of the authority of the IKN, Basuki Hadimuljono to the eastern media of the Kalimantan.

With a capacity of 61 thousand faithful, a tower up to 99 meters and a green design of Nyoman Narta with Prasetyo Condro Gumilar, this mosque will enter the greatest ranks of Indonesia.

If we look back, the large mosques are always present at the important moment of the nation. The Istiqal mosque in Jakarta is capable of accommodating 200 thousand faithful, symbol of independence as well as tolerance. The Al-Akbar mosque in Surabaya with the dome can accommodate nearly 60,000 faithful. The Samarinda Islamic Center is majestic at the limit of Mahakam with a capacity of more than 40,000 pilgrims, a long time ago, it became the pride of the Kalimantan. Then there is the great mosque of the center of Java with its giant umbrella, the great mosque of Al-Jabbar Bandung with a floating concept, at the Aceh Bairturrahman who witnessed the tenacity of the people to face the tsunami. All this proves that the mosque has never presented itself only as a place of worship, but also a part of the history and civilization of the nation.

The Nusantara mosque in Ikn is present to continue the tradition. This mosque is not only a house of worship, but also the identity of the new capital which places spiritual values ​​in its planning center. Ikn is the future of Indonesia. We build it as a world city which remains anchored in spiritual values ​​and the culture of the nation. The Nusantara mosque is one of the important pillars of this vision, said President Prabowo Suubianto.

The commitment was also reflected in the continuation of the IKN development budget. Phase II worth 48.8 Billions of RP is still carried out even if the national exercise is tightened. In 2025, this is the acceleration phase. The KIPP Road project with a value of RP3.4 Billions has been executed, the legislative and judicial areas began to be carried out and Nusantara International Airport which was inaugurated last year should serve commercial flights in 2026.

From the Rizki report, development also affected the education sector. SDN 020 Sepaku was revitalized in a modern school without flooding, with a cultural conception of Dayak. All this shows that the construction of the IKN moves to the bottom of the mosque, roads, schools, the airport.

Once, when the first call for prayer echoes the 99 -meter tower of the archipelago mosque, it was not only a sign of the completion of the mosque building. It will be the beginning of the birth of a new center of civilization. Like Takbir in Istiqlal, prayer in Samarinda and song in Baiturrahman, Indonesia again shows its identity: a great nation that has advanced without leaving its spiritual roots.



And Susanto, s.hut., Sh