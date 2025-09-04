Xi Jinping at the center of his world





In diplomacy, the images have a meaning. In just four days, Chinese President Xi Jinping brought together around thirty world leaders to all by him, each approving his rhetoric on the rebalancing of the world order. Xi has placed himself in the center, positioning China as an assertive and recognized world power. Learn more Subscribers only With the Tianjin summit, XI puts China at the center of a new world anti-Western order On Wednesday September 3, while he was heading for the eternal Peace Avenue de Beijing to review the 45 military divisions on parade, he made it under the approving gaze of Russian president Vladimir Putin, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, a quartet assembled for the first time. With the fluid and diplomatic language of “multilateralism” and “global governance”, the chief of China aimed to recalibrate the world order, which, in his opinion, favored the United States and its allies during the last century. For him, the values ​​of democracy and the rule of law defended by the West undermine the legitimacy of regimes such as his family, which he considers as also capable of providing economic success and progress for their people. Chinese President Xi Jinping (Center), Russian President Vladimir Putin (on his right), and the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (on his left) in Beijing on September 3, 2025. Photo published by the Xinhua news agency. Shen Hong / Xinhua News Agency via AP Before the 80sth An anniversary of the end of the Second World War, China also invoked the past to serve its vision in the future. Thanks to documentary series, films, exhibitions and new publications, Beijing has promoted a story that launches China as the main actor in the war victory, alongside the Soviet Union, contesting the version which gave the West a dominant role and supported their claims to moral authority. XI described China as a guarantor of the international order which emerged after 1945. Lacnes to the diet This rewriting of history went hand in hand with a show of force. On Wednesday, the Chinese Popular Liberation Army presented its latest weapons: modernized nuclear force, stealth drones capable of operating in tandem with fighter planes and hypersonic anti-shipping missiles designed to block access to American aircraft carriers. These weapons systems, as well as the rapid pace of Chinese production of shipyards, are challenges for us and allied military capacities. China wanted to demonstrate that he would no longer be defeated as he was by Japan, and that no one could dictate his conduct, even with regard to Taiwan. Learn more Subscribers only Commemorating the past, Xi Jinping presents a China ready to fight for the future This demonstration of power also served to mask the gaps of the regime such as the economic slowdown since unemployment rates of 19 years and in particular young people unemployment and to remind its population that only the Chinese Communist Party is able to implement the “great rejuvenation” of the Chinese nation. The emphasis on the emergence of an alternative world, a world for which China claims to speak, must be taken all the more seriously while the behavior of the first power of the world continues to prove to be uncertain. The president of this power, Donald Trump, himself fueled uncertainty. His lack of coherent strategy towards China, his errors with India, which prompted Prime Minister Naretra Modi to go to Beijing, to his switch to war in Ukraine, his indulgence to the autocrats, his rejection of international law and multilateralism, and the trade war he threatened against American partners has all sabicked Chaos on the world scene and the confusion among traditional Americans. Patient and concentrated in the long term, XI could not have hoped for a better sheet. The world Translation of an original article published in French Lemonde.fr; The publisher can only be responsible for the French version.

