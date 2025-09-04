



Russian President Vladimir Putin offered the first overview of his very discreet limousine journey with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization recently concluded at the Chinese Tianjin. “Well, it's not a secret. I told her about negotiations in Alaska,” Putin told journalists, referring to his recent interviews with Prime Minister Modi while the two leaders were on the way to the Ritz-Carlton hotel for a bilateral meeting. Putin and Prime Minister Modi had shared a sedan at Made-In-Russia Aurus from the SCO room to the site of their bilateral meeting. This was supposed to be a 15 -minute trip extended to almost an hour while the two leaders continued their discussions inside the car before going out. PM Modi posted later on X on unusual carpooling. “After the procedure instead of SCO Summit, President Putin and I traveled together at the place of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are still insightful,” tweeted the Prime Minister. The exchange came in the context of a net slowdown in Indian-American trade relations. Washington has penalized New Delhi with steep 25% prices on exports and an additional 25% supplement on the continuous purchase of Russian crude oil by India. Putin's revelation linked PM Modi's conversation with his own meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska last month. This time, Trump went further – after having deployed the red carpet for talks on the Ukraine war, he invited Putin to go up with him in his armored limousine, famous “The Beast”. “Of course, we talked about English. Broken English. I had very limited interviews with President Trump when the journey took about 30 seconds. I told him that I was happy to see him alive and healthy. It was more a little speech,” said Putin. The Alaska meeting between Putin and Trump was presented as a key moment in efforts to end the Ukraine War. Although no cessor was agreed, Putin later said that she had reached certain “understanding” with Trump on the way to the future. By binding PM Modi in this chain of conversations, Putin let the world guess what was discussed exactly inside this limousine in Tianjin and how much he could shape the next diplomacy phase in the middle of the undergoing Ukrainian conflict and commercial ties of India with the United States. – ends Posted by: Sahil sinha Posted on: September 4, 2025

