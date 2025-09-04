The activist of the Western Kalimantan urges civil supremacy, finish the reform program





Pontianak -St Kalimantan Activist Coalition for the maintenance of democracy (Akbar-Demo) declared a firm attitude linked to the social-political conditions of Indonesia after 1998. In his declaration to the office of Gemawan, Ujung Pandang Street, Pontianak, West Kalimantan on Tuesday (9/9/2025), this coalition stressed the importance of maintaining civil supremacy, ending the reform agenda, while preventing the country from falling into martial emergency conditions. Hermayani Putera, the initiator of the movement, stressed that twenty-seven years after the reform, the ideals to bring it the democratic government were even further. He considered that ten years from the Joko Widodo regime had left a trace of serious damage, while the administration of President Prabowo suffered was considered to pursue a similar scheme. The people were pressed by the economic crisis, while the elite partying. KKN, human rights violations, agrarian injustice is increasingly rampant. On the other hand, the national police and the TNI seem repressive, the DPR is busy adding advantages and the national leadership is subject to the oligarchy, said Hermayani. The Akbar-Demo attitude tree In his declaration, Akbar-Demo delivered 10 main attitudes: 1. The mourning of the fall of deaths in the demonstrations in a certain number of regions and urged the authorities to guarantee the aspirations of the people in complete safety and humanist.

2. Requiring that the total national and regional leadership reforms be clean of KKN, as well as accelerating the ratification of the bill on the seizure of assets.

3. Using President Prabowo undergoing a reshuffle of the cabinet by replacing ministers who were not considered capable.

4. CUSCORDANCE OF THE RPR RI which is considered to be busy adding advantages, requiring a review of the MD3 law, as well as budget transparency.

5. Strengthen the judiciary with independent judges, the transparency of decisions and public supervision.

6. Total reform of Polri, including the abolition of the chief general of the national police, Listyo Sigit Prabowo, as well as the strengthening of independent supervision.

7. Encourage representatives of the western people of Kalimantan by carrying out the responsibility of the constituents by emphasizing human development: lowering growth delay, increasing the HDI, opening jobs and strengthening MSME.

8. Exhorted a governance of natural natural and sustainable natural resources, as well as the ratification of the bill on indigenous peoples.

9. Consider looting in action as a socio-economic alarm to which must be responded with policies of social justice, not a repression.

10. Invite all the elements of civil society to unite against injustice, to maintain democratic space and to reject the arrogance of the elites. Akbar-Demo also underlined the western state of Kalimantan as a naked mirror of national inequality. Stansning rate rates are still high, the low human development index (HDI), as well as the domination of conglomerates for natural wealth, is considered to be a real portrait of development failure. National strategic projects actually seize the forest, land and living space of people. Meanwhile, poverty remains widespread in the middle of the abundance of resources, said Hermayani. Akbar-Demo stressed that democracy can only be maintained if the national leadership is subject to civilian supremacy, corruption is eradicated and that social justice is rendered. Indonesia will only progress if democracy is confirmed, social justice is carried out and that the well-being of the people is priority, concluded Hermayani.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jurnalborneo.com/aktivis-kalbar-desak-supremasi-sipil-tuntaskan-agenda-reformasi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos