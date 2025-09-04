The cartoon Johnsons seems to be a little more indulgent than the life of laborious agriculture to which Cincinnatus has returned.

In his post-political life, he is on vacation in Greece, obtains a new kitchen and loads 121 to have the chance to shake hands and to pose for a photo in a dull room in edinburgh Usher Hall.

After filming a few Vox pops with people who head for 30 seconds early with the old PM, I joined the queue myself, which was to become my reality for the next two hours.

A man sporting a beard of Abraham Lincoln Grogna about the wait when his friend thought about her aversion to the crossed dogs. At the end of the day, they are just sticks, she thought.

I prayed for Johnsons Insights during the question session later in the evening would prove to be more entertaining.

These people paid to see Boris Johnson talk to Usher Hall in Edinburgh. In some cases, they spent hundreds of books. We asked them why. Here's what they had to say. pic.twitter.com/2ajdsdz9fd The National (@Scotnational) September 2, 2025

Inside the Usher hall



We have advanced an army at the slower of the elderly and geek to the ticket office. A number of visitors were shocked to discover that their meeting and salvation ticket was only: access to competition and greeting only. Attending the question-answer session later, would send additional costs from more than 49 booking fees.

After establishing security, we were transported in a series of corridors leading to the room where we would meet the choice.

The minutes have been transformed into hours while we are gradually moving at our time with Big Dog.

Lack of any means of diversion, I considered people around me. Who were they? Why were they here? I am convinced that I was the only person in the queue that was paid to be there.

They had voluntarily separated from their hard money won or, in some cases, riches inherited to queue for hours for a conversation and a handshake with Boris Johnson. What could motivate these people?

I was answered, sooner, by a chapting a Trump Turnberry windbreak, contact costs with the former Prime Minister. He shone by approaching Afriend while still waiting for this pleasure.

After noting happily that there was not a single demonstrator outside, he told his boyfriend: I told Boris, David Cameron put me in politics, but you made me stay in politics. Yet another brand against the two names for men.

He then made an impression of Boris Johnson approving what I believe that I was a familiar science fiction television program before delimiting himself, laughing for himself.

While we are approaching the final detention pen before our Boris meeting, a woman with a boyfriend has insisted more and more about her desire to have a drink, mentioning several times, without abundance, how she would have really liked a drink.

Finally, her friend responded with a brilliant idea: they should have left us lying down before taking us to small groups to meet Johnson. In this way, they had earned more money at the bar, she added strongly. Much more, if his apparently insatiable friends are to be extinguished.

After two hours of what can only have been karmic reprisals for serious sins in a past life, it was my moment.

Johnson welcomed me with a handshake and the immortal opening line of someone who really doesn't care: where are you from?

I replied then I told him that I was a journalist of the national newspaper, who had been described as the worst newspaper of the world by Michael Gove remembered? He replied with posh growled in the negative. In the fire of the moment, I forgot that he and Gove were not what you would call the best friends.

Lobe location for a former Prime Minister this, I proposed. More chic growled in the negative.

Our photos were taken and before I was taken, I asked: How much do you earn?

Johnson finally gave a frank answer: I do not honestly know.

And with that, it was over. Or it would have been if I had not also reserved tickets for the two and a half hours of questions and after-ends afterwards.

It all looked like a metaphor for the entire Boris Johnson project. In the abstract, it seemed that it could be fun. Funny at least. But after the hours wedged in a stifling corridor from which there is no escape and 160 lighter, you finally realized that the joke was on you.