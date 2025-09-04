



Beijing, September 3, 2025 Distinguished guests,

Friends and comrades, Initially, on behalf of the Chinese government and the people, let me welcome you a warm to everyone. My warmest congratulations for everyone present, to your compatriots of all ethnic groups and people around the world that day. Eighty years ago, the Chinese people completely hated the Japanese militarist of the aggressors after fighting a war of bitter and heroic resistance for 14 years. This marked the complete victory of the world anti -fascist war. It was a historic turning point for the Chinese nation emerging from serious crises in modern times to embark on the journey to a great rejuvenation; It was also a major turning point in the course of the rope. The Chinese people have won the great victory thanks to their united efforts with the anti -fascist allied forces and people around the world. The Chinese government and the people will never forget foreign governments and international friends who have supported and helped the Chinese people to resist assault. This morning, we organized a large military parade in solemn commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese people's war of resistance against Japanese aggression and the world anti-Fascist war. Our goal is the history of the Endem, Honor Fallen Heroes, Cherish Peace and Createa Betterfure. The history of actions that we must remain unwavering in our condemnation in justice, inflexible in our commitment to peace and unshakable in our confidence in insurance for the people. Could govern the moment, but the right prevails forever. Justice, light and progress will inevitably triumph, darkness and regression. At all times, we must plead in favor of the common values ​​of humanity, international equity and justice and ensure justice and bright brightness in our world. We, humans, all share the same planet. We must come together with solidarity and harmony, and ensure that the law of the jungle never returns. At all times, we must always embark on the path of peaceful development, remain resolved to protect globalpeace and tranquility, and work together to build a community with a shared future for humanity. People are the creators of history, and the pursuit of a better life is a shared aspiration of all nations. At all times, our hearts must be with people, our work must be for people, and we must do our best to improve the well-being of all people. Chinese modernization follows the path of peaceful development. China will always be a force of peace, stability and progress in the world. We sincerely hope that all countries will lead to the wisdom of history, will evaluate peace, jointly advance the Worldmodernization and the greatest future for humanity. Now join me in a toast: To the great victory of the Chinese people's war of resistance against Japanese aggression and the world anti -fascist war; And Toa Bright Future of Enduringeace and sharing prosperity for all humanity. Acclamations!

