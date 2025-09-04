Politics
'For the ordinary man …': PM Modi welcomes the approval of the TPS advice from the two -level structure reforms | Latest news from India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the introduction of the new property and services tax structure (TPS) on two levels on Wednesday, which should take effect from September 22.
In an article on X, Prime Minister Modi said: “During my independence day speech, I talked about our intention to bring new generation reforms into the TPS.
The government of the Union had prepared a detailed proposal for the rationalization of large GST levels and processes, aimed at facilitating life for ordinary humans and the strengthening of the economy. “”
Modi noted that the TPS Council, which includes representatives of the governments of the Union and the States, gave its collective approval to the proposals.
“Happy to declare that @gst_council, including the union and the states, collectively accepted the proposals submitted by the government of the Union on the cuts and reforms of TPS tariffs, which will benefit the ordinary man, the farmers, the MPME, the middle class, women and young people.
The vast reforms will improve the lives of our citizens and guarantee the ease of doing business for everyone, especially small merchants and businesses, “he said.
India is expected to reduce taxes over hundreds of consumer products, including soaps and small cars, to stimulate domestic demand in the middle of American prices pressure, two state ministers announced on Wednesday.
This decision is part of the new generation GST reform initiative for governments aimed at improving affordability, stimulating consumption and improving economic efficiency.
The political leaders of all parties began to react to development.
The Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, congratulated Modi for delivering what he promised, saying that Prime Minister Shri @narendramod Ji represents what he commits.
In an article on X, he wrote, this historic decision of TPS prices reductions and processes will bring enormous relief to the poor and the middle class, while supporting farmers, MPMs, women and young people.
Shah added, by simplifying the system and reducing the burden of common citizens, these reforms will not only ensure the ease of life, but also will give a big boost to the ease of doing business, especially for small traders and entrepreneurs. A truly transformative decision for Bharat!
Andhra Pradesh's chief minister Chandrababu Naidu said we welcome TPS reforms with revised tiles in essential daily elements, education, health care and agriculture. This pro-paauvre and growth decision will benefit all sections of the company, from farmers to businesses. I congratulate the honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and the Minister of Finance of the Union SMT. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji on this transformer stage.
As announced by Prime Minister Modi Ji on the day of independence, these new generation TPS reforms mark a strategic progression and centered on the citizens of our tax framework, ensuring a better quality of life for each Indian, he added.
TPS tiles are consolidated in a double flow structure
The Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, announced on Wednesday a major overhaul of the TPS framework, consolidating the existing slabs of 12% and 18% in a two -rate structure with 5% and 18%, as well as a 40% levy on SIN.
In ordinary humans and the middle class elements, there is a complete reduction. This reform is not only to rationalize rates. It is also on structural reforms. This is also easy life, so that companies can carry out their operations with TPS with great ease. We have reduced the slabs. There are only two tiles and we also approach remuneration issues, said Sitharaman at a press conference at the end of the evening.
These reforms were made by emphasizing ordinary man. Each tax on articles for daily use of the ordinary man has undergone a rigorous examination, and in most cases, rates have decreased considerably. The industries with high work intensity have received good support. The farmers and the agricultural sector, as well as the health sector, will benefit, she added.
