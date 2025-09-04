The secretary general of Peradi United urges the regional police of the Fet Roy Suryo CS Metro Suspect





The secretary general of Peradi United Ade Darmawan came Polda Metro JayaWednesday (3/9/2025). He urged the police to immediately appoint Roy Suryo and CS as a suspect in a case of false accusation diploma of former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “I came to the metro police to provide this letter, a letter of request to determine the suspect to Roy Suryo and his friends,” he told journalists on Wednesday 3/9/2025). According to him, the treatment of the Jokowi diploma case was too long. Consequently, he also went to the metropolitan police of Jakarta to request the progress of the management of the case. Read also: Peradi United Ngebet Roy Suryo CS checked sacred Friday “It was too long, I met the investigator to ask myself if the investigation was carried out until the last before the demonstration was carried out. This must be continued immediately so that it is for legal certainty,” he said. “Thus, anarchy (in the demonstration in the Indonesian parliament) 2025 should not break our concentration in criminal law which allegedly led by Roy Suryo CS. I immediately urged to increase their status to become suspect,” he continued He urged Roy Suryo in particular to be immediately used as a suspect. Because he revealed that now Roy Suryo has actually made a new accusation about Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka after meeting a number of online motorcycle taxi drivers (Ojol). “There are some parties that run, as if there was an involvement until the same Mas Gibran La Réunion that occurred was not ojol. It is the polarization led by Roy Suryo and his friends,” he concluded.

