From documentary to marathons, seminars, how BJP plans to say happy birthday to PM Modi | Political pulse news

To mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modis, the BJP will again organize a Seva Pakhwada from September 17 to October 2. But as the Prime Minister will be 75 years old, this time there is a difference.

Sources within the party said the emphasis would be more on Modi. Seminars with intellectuals will be organized where BJP leaders will talk about the Prime Minister's political career, including those during his mandate as Minister of Gujarat and also the time he spent in the Party organization, said a source.

In the past, to mark Modis' birthday on September 17, the BJP organized cleanliness readers in various places and photo exhibitions on the life and the achievements of Modis in the party offices.

This year, the party will identify the sites and attribute them to teams, which will clean it daily for the duration of the Seva Pakhwada. In this way, the site will remain clean and a good message would be sent among people, said another party leader, adding that photo exhibitions would take place in public places.

According to initiates, a panel of leaders of the BJP is to preselection of the books written on the PM and will put the elected officials for the workers and the people of the party. Apart from that, a documentary on Modis's life is also underway. It will be screened during various events during the Seva Pakhwada, said a source.

Similar seminars will also be organized on September 25 to mark the birth anniversary of the co-founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh Deendayal Upadhya.

A senior BJP official, who attended a workshop on Seva Pakhwada in Delhi last week, said that Namo Parks and Namo Vans (forests) would be developed by municipal organizations in urban areas, with spaces dedicated to plantations by visitors. The existing will also be upgraded to the Namo parks outside the new ones that will appear. Similarly, the areas in existing forests will be affected as Namo van while the New Forest areas will be provided for 50 acres in large -scale plantations. The ministries concerned will set up a roadmap for this, added the chief.

Initially, the party had proposed to appoint parks and forests as Modi Parks and Modi Vans respectively, but the idea was abandoned on possible opposition criticism, sources said.

The party also constituted a team of leaders, such as the National Secretaries General Sunil Bansal and Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, the national vice-president DK Aruna, the secretaries Arvind Menon and Alka Gujar, and the joint treasurer Naresh Bansal to supervise the preparations in their assigned states.

On Tuesday, Agrawal organized a workshop for the leaders of the Uttarakhand party while Menon supervised a similar workshop with leaders of Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu.

The party will also organize seven -day health camps as well as blood donation camps in primary and community health centers across the country. BJP National President JP Nadda, who is also the Minister of Health of the Union, is likely to interact with the ministers of health states in this regard, sources said.

The wing of young BJPs The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will hold marathons of 3 km and 5 km at more than 1,000 places across the country. A Modi Government Drilling Competition over 11 years will also take place, according to sources.