Politics
Schez goes to London to meet Starmer
The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchezgathered this Wednesday in London with the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, with economy as a central theme of relations between the two countries and the Gibraltar Agreement in the background. In this last question, the head of the Spanish executive congratulated his British counterpart for having “succeeded in concluding” an agreement which considers “fundamental” between Spain, the United Kingdom and the European Union.
After the meeting, the two leaders signed a Memorandum of understanding To seal a permanent framework for bilateral collaboration between the two countries in various fields. “A bilateral agreement which will strengthen our collaboration in very important matters such as gender equality, sustainable development or the transition to green energy,” the president of the Spanish government explained to the media a few moments before this meeting.
Sánchez congratulates Starmer for the agreement on Gibraltar
If the deadlines for the agreement that govern relations between Gibraltar and the EU after “Brexit”, Spain and the United Kingdom will demolish In January the door that separates the The physical border passes between the municipality of the design line and Peñón, whose disappearance will eliminate barriers and controls for people and goods.
On this subject, Sánchez appreciated the British Prime Minister the agreement on the status of Gibraltar, as well as the impulse given by the current tenant of Downing Street 10.
“I congratulate him because he successfully concluded a fundamental agreement with Spain, the United Kingdom and the European Commission around Gibraltar,” said Sanchez, despite the fact that the case was not among the questions to be resolved correctly on the agenda.
In this sense, he also congratulated him because in his opinion, the British government “restarts” relations with the EU. Something that is “great importance for Spain,” said Sánchez.
The president of the Spanish government had the opportunity to briefly meet Starmer at the top of the European political community held in the United Kingdom in July 2024. The last time they spoke on the phone was July 11, After announcing this agreement, whose final text finalizes Brussels and that Spain and the United Kingdom expect it to be ready in October to be ratified in December.
Commitment to an association “dynamic, strategic and progress”
A handshake and many smiles preceded the signing of the Memorandum of understanding with which Spain and the United Kingdom intend “Intensify your bilateral cooperation“As part of the situation that the two countries maintain with the EU.
In his account X, the president of the Spanish government assured that this pact is one “Vision of world progress“With him, explains Sánchez, cooperation between the two countries is reinforced in questions that have to do with” the economy, equality, green transition and with an international order based on the rules. “” With Keir Starmer, we open a new stage in relations between Spain and the United Kingdom, “said the Spanish president.
Thanks to this strategic agreement, Madrid and London present their harmony and undertake to create an association “dynamic, strategic and progress which promotes inclusive and sustainable economic growth, improves stability and security in Europe, and takes up international challenges “, in particular climate change, ecological transition, health crises and” need to reduce inequalities and protect the rights of women and girls “, according to the document in which its signature is materialized and to which RTVE has had access.
The document is structured in eight sections and 48 points which describe the proposal of the two leaders – who are determined to celebrate an annual dialogue – with regard to sustainable growth, foreign policy and development, migration, equality, energy, security, defense and the fight against terrorism, among other questions.
“As an old firm friends and allies, our association is anchored in a common history and shared values, such as related democracies engaged in the ends and principles of the United Nations Charter, Human Rights and Free Trade, as well as the defense of a world order based on international law and multilateralism.”
Although this framework is not legally binding and does not generate rights or obligations of national or international law, the two leaders will assume responsibility for their application, examine their progress and study possible initiatives for the future, according to the text.
Starmer appreciates the visit: “It's a pleasure for our friendship”
During the meeting, the two leaders addressed questions like commercial Y economic on those who They consider that it is still potential to continue to increase a relationship that is already very important And that it was not affected by “Brexit”, since the exit of the United Kingdom from the EU even increased.
“Thousands of people from my country go to yours by doing tourism but also in business. This interpersonal relationship is fundamental, extremely precious,” said the British Prime Minister addressing the Spanish president.
They also talked about other current problems in the international code, where the two are found “Aligned“, According to Sánchez, like the Climate changethe “terrible situation” that lived Gaza or support Ukraine In his war with Russia.
In the context of this last question, the two will participate Thursday in Paris in a new meeting of the SO-appeal volunteer coalition in which a balance of progress of the debates on security guarantees for Ukraine and the collective pressure strategy on Russia will be made.
“My friend is a real pleasure to have you here, it seems incredible that seven years have passed since the last meeting between a Spanish president and a British Prime Minister at Downing Street. It is fundamental and fantastic to have this meeting,” British Prime Minister told the Spanish president at the start of the meeting.
And that's about First bilateral visit which carried out Sánchez in the United Kingdom since she accepted the presidency of the government seven years ago, in June 2018As well as the first act of the Spanish executive chief of his international program in the new political course.
Although these years, he has maintained telephone contacts and some bilateral meetings in the international forums with the `Premier '' which crossed Downing Street – Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak-, and who was at the residence of the British Prime Minister during a reception at the NATO summit which was held in London in 2019.
The meeting followed a meeting with the companies which participated, in addition to the two heads of government, of the Minister of the Economy, the Corps of Carlos, and its British counterpart, Rachel Reeves.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rtve.es/noticias/20250903/sanchez-viaja-londres-reunirse-starmer-colaboracion-estrategica-paises/16715185.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Veldhockey goes to VCU on Friday, organizes defending Patriot League champion Lafayette on Sunday
- XI, Putin and Modi shares a laugh at the safety peak
- Watch RFK JR pushing vaccines and CDC disruptions in Senate hearing
- Imran Khan diagnosed dizziness and tinnitus
- Putin and China XI have heard on hot micro discussing organ transplants and immortality that comes from life
- The founder of the Indonesian payment platform Gojek arrested as part of the transplant probe
- While the US stock market exchange recordings, some investors fear its price too expensive | News on the financial markets
- Trump to welcome CEOs of technologies during dinner for an inaugural event in Rose Garden
- Pugachova Nets Four wins, called CCIW Ladies Tennis Student Athlete of Week
- The Quantory: Discover the history of the Seattle earthquake through the underwater forests
- The allies that will support Ukraine before and after the peace agreement are England.
- Bisschop Montgomery High School in Torrance forfeit 2025 football season for violating CIF rules