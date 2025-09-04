Schez goes to London to meet Starmer

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchezgathered this Wednesday in London with the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, with economy as a central theme of relations between the two countries and the Gibraltar Agreement in the background. In this last question, the head of the Spanish executive congratulated his British counterpart for having “succeeded in concluding” an agreement which considers “fundamental” between Spain, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

After the meeting, the two leaders signed a Memorandum of understanding To seal a permanent framework for bilateral collaboration between the two countries in various fields. “A bilateral agreement which will strengthen our collaboration in very important matters such as gender equality, sustainable development or the transition to green energy,” the president of the Spanish government explained to the media a few moments before this meeting.

Sánchez congratulates Starmer for the agreement on Gibraltar If the deadlines for the agreement that govern relations between Gibraltar and the EU after “Brexit”, Spain and the United Kingdom will demolish In January the door that separates the The physical border passes between the municipality of the design line and Peñón, whose disappearance will eliminate barriers and controls for people and goods. On this subject, Sánchez appreciated the British Prime Minister the agreement on the status of Gibraltar, as well as the impulse given by the current tenant of Downing Street 10. “I congratulate him because he successfully concluded a fundamental agreement with Spain, the United Kingdom and the European Commission around Gibraltar,” said Sanchez, despite the fact that the case was not among the questions to be resolved correctly on the agenda. In this sense, he also congratulated him because in his opinion, the British government “restarts” relations with the EU. Something that is “great importance for Spain,” said Sánchez.









The president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, and his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, are mentioned in Downing Street RTVE The president of the Spanish government had the opportunity to briefly meet Starmer at the top of the European political community held in the United Kingdom in July 2024. The last time they spoke on the phone was July 11, After announcing this agreement, whose final text finalizes Brussels and that Spain and the United Kingdom expect it to be ready in October to be ratified in December.

Commitment to an association “dynamic, strategic and progress” A handshake and many smiles preceded the signing of the Memorandum of understanding with which Spain and the United Kingdom intend “Intensify your bilateral cooperation“As part of the situation that the two countries maintain with the EU. In his account X, the president of the Spanish government assured that this pact is one “Vision of world progress“With him, explains Sánchez, cooperation between the two countries is reinforced in questions that have to do with” the economy, equality, green transition and with an international order based on the rules. “” With Keir Starmer, we open a new stage in relations between Spain and the United Kingdom, “said the Spanish president. Thanks to this strategic agreement, Madrid and London present their harmony and undertake to create an association “dynamic, strategic and progress which promotes inclusive and sustainable economic growth, improves stability and security in Europe, and takes up international challenges “, in particular climate change, ecological transition, health crises and” need to reduce inequalities and protect the rights of women and girls “, according to the document in which its signature is materialized and to which RTVE has had access. The document is structured in eight sections and 48 points which describe the proposal of the two leaders – who are determined to celebrate an annual dialogue – with regard to sustainable growth, foreign policy and development, migration, equality, energy, security, defense and the fight against terrorism, among other questions. “As an old firm friends and allies, our association is anchored in a common history and shared values, such as related democracies engaged in the ends and principles of the United Nations Charter, Human Rights and Free Trade, as well as the defense of a world order based on international law and multilateralism.” Although this framework is not legally binding and does not generate rights or obligations of national or international law, the two leaders will assume responsibility for their application, examine their progress and study possible initiatives for the future, according to the text.