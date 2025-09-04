



In the fourth episode of season 27 of “South Park”, Satan reveals that he is pregnant with Donald Trump's baby while South Park Elementary is enveloped in Labu Mania.

The episode opens on two students of the South Park Elementary Fist-Fisting on which Labubus is legitimate, and the new school councilor, Jesus Christ, must intervene to resolve the conflict. A staff meeting is called in the wake of the incident, and Jesus is the only one still in the dark on the Chinese accessory heated to red. The colleague of Jesus plays a Labu unpacking video to catch up with him.

“Hey, guys, it's another video of stupid Labu,” explains Kelly Bronson, pupil of South Park, in his latest Tiktok. “I had this labu online. I am almost sure that it is not a Lafufu. I have the QR code here. We will see what we have. I hope it is rare.”

Fortunately for Kelly, it's rare, and she shouts with pleasure. “Oh, my God! Oh, my God! Okay, okay, let's start the ritual.”

Kelly then pulls a pentagram on the floor of her room and places her labu in the center. After vomiting chicken blood on the toy, he comes to life and flies in the room as in a nightmare of sequences found.

Meanwhile, Fox News desperately tries to answer the question: “Does Donald Trump fuck Satan?” A herd of Fox journalists meets Trump and his beautiful rumor outside the Air Force One to discover it.

“No! I don't fuck Satan!” Trump shouts. Satan supports it: “We are sort of dragged.” Fox News does not buy it, and as the pair moves away, a journalist notices: “This guy is definitely damn Satan. What a stallion.”

In the highest point of the episode, a group of girls uses a rare labu for another ritual, but are disappointed when they accidentally invoke Trump and the Prince of Darkness. As they go out, Jesus confronts the devil, demanding that he leave the earth and takes the Maleficent Labu with him. But Satan cannot leave for a very important reason.

“Do you think I don't want to leave?” I am linked to him! ” Said Satan. “I want to leave it, but I can't because I'm pregnant. I have to stay in this situation for several years. ”

Trump was unable to escape the Trey Parker and Matt Stone reticle in season 27 of “South Park”, which gave an incessant blow to the president. The episode of last week, “Sickofancy”, saw the president accepting bribes of a long line of politicians, each reassuring him that he has no little penis by giving their gifts. The episode before that, “Got a Nut”, saw Trump in a parody of “the fantastic island”, trying to attract Mr. Mackey for a trio with himself and his reluctant lover, Satan.

The White House retaliated on the show after the first explosive of season 27, which featured the first (many) cases of Trump begging the sexual relations of the devil, as well as a falsified PSA of the speaking president with a speaking micro penis.

“The hypocrisy of the left has really no end – for years, they came after` `South Park '' for what they described as” offensive “content, but suddenly, they rent the show,” said the White House spokesman, Taylor Rogers. “Like the creators of” South Park “, the left has no authentic or original content records. “

Trump’s allies also caught wanderers. “GOT A NUT” portrayed Trump's internal security secretary, Kristi Noem, as a deadly ice cream chef with a face that melts several times due to the failure of plastic surgery. Noem criticized the episode like “So Lazy” and “Petty”.

“It is always the liberals and the extremists who do this,” said Noem in the Glenn Beck radio program. “If they wanted to criticize my work, go for it and do this, but clearly they can't, they choose something mean like that.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2025/tv/news/south-park-donald-trump-satan-pregnant-1236507106/

